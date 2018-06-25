You Need To See The Throwback Video Marnie Simpson Posted For Her And Casey Johnson’s Anniversary

Marnie Simpson has posted the most incredible throwback video in honour of her first anniversary with Casey Johnson.

The former Geordie Shore lass is celebrating spending one whole year with her boyfriend and decided to mark the occasion by sharing a video from back when they starred on Single AF.

Watch the downright ICONIC throwback video Marnie posted in honour of her and Casey's special day...

In a plot-twist that nobody saw coming, the former Union J lad hit it off with Marnie and the pair began dating.

“Time really does fly by when your having fun, who would of thought looking back at this video EXACLY 1 year ago we would still be together now, This video really makes me laugh 😂

“Both of us trying to get through filming a scene with serious audio problems, both aggy as f**k, hungover & really couldn’t be arsed with anything but because we liked each other we was holding it all in.

“I honestly didn’t except for this relationship to turn out the way it has, and honestly Casey my life is so much better with you in it, even tho your a little sh*t and annoy the hell out of me sometimes, I really love you unconditionally [sic]”

She added: “HAPPY 1 year ANNIVERSARY BABY WE MADE IT ♥️ love you sexy face @caseycodyj.”

Back in January, Marns hinted that she’d say yes if Casey got down on one knee and popped the question: “'I don’t really mind how he does it – we could be watching a movie and he could do it,” she told OK! Magazine. “As long as it’s him, I don’t care!”

Ah, memories.