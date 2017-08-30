Maroon 5

Maroon 5 Collaborate with SZA on Brand New Single

The 'Don't Wanna Know' hitmakers are back with the next taste of their sixth album..

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 16:33

Almost six albums in and Maroon 5 are still on top of their game. Their most recent singles 'Don't Wanna Know (Ft. Kendrick Lamar)' and 'Cold (Ft. Future)' have lit up the charts and it looks as though they are ready to score another smash hit.

Today the 'Move Like Jagger' band have released a brand new single with SZA called 'What Lovers Do'.

YES. THERE IS A NEW MAROON 5 SINGLE OUT RIGHT NOW AND IT IS INCREDIBLE.

The band announced the amazing news on social media today.

And that's not all. They also amped up the excitement for the new song by using the tweet to announce that 'a new era is here' which means that a new Maroon 5 album could be with us before the end of the year. We cannot wait to hear it in full. 

The song itself is not far from the chilled out sound that the band have established with their recent work and lyrically it covers the trials and tribulations that come with a new romance. 'What Lovers Do' is also Marron 5's first collaboration with SZA.

SZA has been slowly making a name for herself in music since 2012 but she properly broke out this year with her debut Ctrl. The album is one of 2017's most critically acclaimed and it has earned her a huge array of new fans worldwide.

Hearing SZA's silky smooth vocals soar on a Maroon 5 track is a match made in heaven.

Maroon 5 - What Lovers Do ft. SZA

Fingers crossed that the two acts release a music video for 'What Lovers Do' as well.

We NEED to see one!

Words: Sam Prance

WATCH SZA'S 'DREW BARRYMORE' VIDEO HERE!

