Let Marshmello Teach You How To Carve A Pumpkin
The 'Wolves' DJ gets into the spoo-ooh-ooky Halloween spirit with us...
WATCH MARSHMELLO CARVE HIS FACE ONTO A PUMPKIN BELOW
Do celebs carve their own pumpkins or do they get someone else to do it for their A-list parties?
These are the all-important questions we ask at MTV, so we decided to put Marshmello to the test and find out if his pumpkin-carving skills are as good as his banger-making ones.
It'd be a challenge for anyone but even more so when you're an anonymous producer that lives in a mask.
How can he see? Could he see? DID HE DROP THE KNIFE?!
Luckily the answer to that is a firm 'no'. Marshmello is an absolute pro at carving the 'kins and showed us how to do his trademark mask in absolutely no time.
Not sure what you want your pumpkin to look like? Easy! Just make it a Marshmello Pumpkin copying from the man himself.
Marshmello Pumpkin... sounds like a new Starbucks drink, doesn't it?
Words: Ross McNeilage
