Marshmello

Let Marshmello Teach You How To Carve A Pumpkin

The 'Wolves' DJ gets into the spoo-ooh-ooky Halloween spirit with us...

Monday, October 30, 2017 - 16:43

WATCH MARSHMELLO CARVE HIS FACE ONTO A PUMPKIN BELOW

Do celebs carve their own pumpkins or do they get someone else to do it for their A-list parties?

These are the all-important questions we ask at MTV, so we decided to put Marshmello to the test and find out if his pumpkin-carving skills are as good as his banger-making ones.

It'd be a challenge for anyone but even more so when you're an anonymous producer that lives in a mask.

How can he see? Could he see? DID HE DROP THE KNIFE?!

Luckily the answer to that is a firm 'no'. Marshmello is an absolute pro at carving the 'kins and showed us how to do his trademark mask in absolutely no time.

Not sure what you want your pumpkin to look like? Easy! Just make it a Marshmello Pumpkin copying from the man himself.

Marshmello Pumpkin... sounds like a new Starbucks drink, doesn't it?

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH THE VIDEO FOR MARSHMELLO AND KHALID'S 'SILENCE' BELOW

View the lyrics
Yeah, I'd rather be a lover than a fighter
'Cause all my life, I've been fighting
Never felt a feeling of comfort
All this time, I've been hiding

And I never had someone to call my own, oh nah
I'm so used to sharing
Love only left me alone
But I'm at one with the silence

I've found peace in your violence
Can't tell me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long
I've found peace in your violence
Can't tell me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been silent for too long

I've been quiet for too long
I've been quiet for too long
I've found peace in your violence
Can't tell me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long

I'm in need of a savior, but I'm not asking for favors
My whole life, I've felt like a burden
I think too much, and I hate it
I'm so used to being in the wrong, I'm tired of caring
Loving never gave me a home, so I'll sit here in the silence

I've found peace in your violence
Can't tell me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long
I've found peace in your violence
Can't tell me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been silent for too long

I've been quiet for too long
I've been quiet for too long
I've found peace in your violence
Can't tell me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long
Writer(s): Marshmello, Khalid Robinson, Chris Comstock Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Latest News

Miley Cyrus Isn't Releasing Any More 'Younger Now' Singles

Christina Aguilera Will Be Performing a Whitney Houston Tribute at This Year's AMAs

Marnie Simpson Narrowly Escapes Nip-Slip In Dangerously Low-Cut Dress

The Shocking Real Cost Of Celebrity Surgery | MTV Celeb

Let Marshmello Teach You How To Carve A Pumpkin

Stormzy Responds to X Factor Backlash After Performing with Labrinth Instead of MNEK

Jemma Lucy's Bubble Butt Selfie Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before

Chloe Ferry's Bum Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In This Latex Police Officer Costume

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Big Brother's Ryan Ruckledge And Hughie Maughan Can't Handle The Pain As They Get Their Arses Tattooed

8 Celebrities Who Have Sued Their Fellow Celebs

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Is on Track to Score Her First UK Number 1 This Week

Rita Ora filming &#039;Anywhere&#039; music video in New York City

Rita Ora Is Bringing 'Anywhere' to the X Factor This Sunday

Katie Price Threatens Chris Hughes With Legal Action Over WhatsApp Drama

HelloWorld 2017: Zoella, Jim Chapman, The Vamps And More Star In Our Ultimate Round-Up

Little Mix

Little Mix Tease 'Glory Days' Documentary with Incredible Poster

15 Of The Most Incredible Reality Star Halloween Costumes In 2017

Looks Like Nintendo Switch Is Getting On-Demand Video Streaming Services

Sophie Kasaei Caught Marnie Simpson Doing WHAT In The Men's Toilets!?

Charlotte Crosby Talks Celebrity Ghost Hunt: I’ll Be Openly Inviting The Ghosts To Enter Me

Niall Horan

Niall Horan Posts Heartfelt Tweet After 'Flicker' Goes Number 1 in the US

More From Marshmello

Let Marshmello Teach You How To Carve A Pumpkin

New Music Friday - 27th October 2017
Music

New Music Out This Week (27th October 2017)

Marshmello

Carve Your Own Marshmello Pumpkin

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Releases Epic Marshmello Collaboration 'Wolves'

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Unveils 'Wolves' Artwork and Lyrics on Social Media

Marshmello Ft. Khalid - Silence - Music Video
Marshmello

Silence (Ft. Khalid)

Selena Gomez Announces 'WOLVES' Collab With Marshmello

Selena Gomez Is Dropping That Marshmello Collab "Very Very Soon"

Music

Selena Gomez Confirms Major Dance Collaboration With Marshmello

Music

Diplo, Calvin Harris, The Chainsmokers: Who Is The Highest Paid DJ In The World?

Marshmello

Ritual (Ft. Wrabel)

Music

Playlist | Marshmello Gives Us An Insight Into That Smiley Head Of His

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby and Pete Wicks enjoyed a night out with Towie and Geordie Shore co-stars

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pete Wicks Dating Rumours

Chloe Ferry's Bum Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In This Latex Police Officer Costume

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over How Young Charlotte Crosby's Mum Looks

Sophie Kasaei Caught Marnie Simpson Doing WHAT In The Men's Toilets!?

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Flaunts Amazing Weight-loss Transformation And Fans Are Losing It

Jemma Lucy's Bubble Butt Selfie Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before

Marnie Simpson Narrowly Escapes Nip-Slip In Dangerously Low-Cut Dress

Marnie Simpson now has now body hair thanks to laser removal and she&#039;s really happy about it

Marnie Simpson’s Body Is Now Completely Hairless And She’s Pretty Happy About It

Charlotte Crosby Posts Defiant Message As Holly Hagan Insists She’s ‘Better’ Than Ever

The Shocking Real Cost Of Celebrity Surgery | MTV Celeb

Carley Belmonte has captured a picture of her mother&#039;s ghost on Snapchat

The Valleys' Carley Belmonte Sees The Ghost Of Her Dead Mum In A Snapchat Picture

Megan McKenna spotted leaving her home with her ex Harry Eden

Megan McKenna’s Ex Harry Eden Spotted Leaving Her House With A Suitcase