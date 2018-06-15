Martin Garrix

Martin Garrix & Khalid Team Up On The Beautiful 'Ocean'

Watch their brand new music video here...

Khalid has been on a run of incredible collabs lately. His link up with Billie Eilish on ‘lovely’ was a dramatically tender ballad and ‘Love Lies’ with Fifth Harmony alum Normani needs no introduction.

His last feature on a dance track though was on his Top 5 smash with Marshmello on ‘Silence’ but now he’s teamed up with Dutch master Martin Garrix on the emotive, down-tempo ‘Ocean’.

View the lyrics
Yeah, I'd rather be a lover than a fighter
'Cause all my life, I've been fighting
Never felt a feeling of comfort
All this time, I've been hiding

And I never had someone to call my own, oh nah
I'm so used to sharing
Love only left me alone
But I'm at one with the silence

I've found peace in your violence
Can't show me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long, oh

I've found peace in your violence
Can't show me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been silent for too long, oh

I've been quiet for too long, oh
I've been quiet for too long, oh

I've found peace in your violence
Can't show me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long, oh

I'm in need of a savior
But I'm not asking for favors
My whole life, I've felt like a burden
I think too much, and I hate it

I'm so used to being in the wrong
I'm tired of caring
Loving never gave me a home
So I'll sit here in the silence

I've found peace in your violence
Can't show me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long, oh

I've found peace in your violence
Can't show me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been silent for too long, oh

I've been quiet for too long, oh
I've been quiet for too long, oh

I've found peace in your violence
Can't show me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long, oh
Writer(s): Marshmello, Khalid Robinson, Chris Comstock

Garrix has been keeping us on our toes over the last 12 months. He's dropped some main room bangers like the bonkers ‘Game Over’ with Loopers and his Top 40 hit with David Guetta and Brooks, ‘Like I Do’ but his high profile vocal collaborations with Dua Lipa and Troye Sivan have drifted into the laid back, chillout territory. 

'Ocean' falls into the latter and that's no surprise with Khalid's infectiously smooth vocals.

Today the pair also premiered the music video for 'Ocean', a deserted warehouse vibe with some trippy fluoro lighting. No water in sight. That'd be too on the nose. 

Check it out below.

Martin Garrix feat. Khalid - Ocean (Official Video)

