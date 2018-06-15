Martin Garrix & Khalid Team Up On The Beautiful 'Ocean'

Khalid has been on a run of incredible collabs lately. His link up with Billie Eilish on ‘lovely’ was a dramatically tender ballad and ‘Love Lies’ with Fifth Harmony alum Normani needs no introduction.

His last feature on a dance track though was on his Top 5 smash with Marshmello on ‘Silence’ but now he’s teamed up with Dutch master Martin Garrix on the emotive, down-tempo ‘Ocean’.

WATCH KHALID IN MARSHMELLO'S VIDEO FOR 'SILENCE' HERE:

View the lyrics Yeah, I'd rather be a lover than a fighter

'Cause all my life, I've been fighting

Never felt a feeling of comfort

All this time, I've been hiding



And I never had someone to call my own, oh nah

I'm so used to sharing

Love only left me alone

But I'm at one with the silence



I've found peace in your violence

Can't show me there's no point in trying

I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long, oh



I've found peace in your violence

Can't show me there's no point in trying

I'm at one, and I've been silent for too long, oh



I've been quiet for too long, oh

I've been quiet for too long, oh



I've found peace in your violence

Can't show me there's no point in trying

I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long, oh



I'm in need of a savior

But I'm not asking for favors

My whole life, I've felt like a burden

I think too much, and I hate it



I'm so used to being in the wrong

I'm tired of caring

Loving never gave me a home

So I'll sit here in the silence



I've found peace in your violence

Can't show me there's no point in trying

I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long, oh



I've found peace in your violence

Can't show me there's no point in trying

I'm at one, and I've been silent for too long, oh



I've been quiet for too long, oh

I've been quiet for too long, oh



I've found peace in your violence

Can't show me there's no point in trying

I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long, oh Writer(s): Marshmello, Khalid Robinson, Chris Comstock Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Garrix has been keeping us on our toes over the last 12 months. He's dropped some main room bangers like the bonkers ‘Game Over’ with Loopers and his Top 40 hit with David Guetta and Brooks, ‘Like I Do’ but his high profile vocal collaborations with Dua Lipa and Troye Sivan have drifted into the laid back, chillout territory.

'Ocean' falls into the latter and that's no surprise with Khalid's infectiously smooth vocals.

Today the pair also premiered the music video for 'Ocean', a deserted warehouse vibe with some trippy fluoro lighting. No water in sight. That'd be too on the nose.

Check it out below.