Marty McKenna

Marty McKenna Chips In On Jemma Lucy And Sarah Harding's Celebrity Big Brother Feud

He's piped up.

Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 15:07

Marty McKenna has something to say about the feud that's going on between Jemma Lucy and Sarah Harding in Celebrity Big Brother and it's safe to say he isn't the hugest fan of Ex On The Beach star Jemma. 

The Geordie Shore lad joined the rest of us when it came to tuning into yesterday night's episode of the show and he had some ~opinions~ about the clash that went down over, well, Jordan Davies's high energy levels of all topics.

New hair colour is wonderfill

A post shared by Marty Mack (@marty_gshore) on

After Jem branded Sarah a "slag" and told her to "f**k off" after their clash began over house dynamics, Sarah hit back by saying: "You're being a c***. You're a two-faced little b***h." Yikes and a half.

Marty came down on the side of Girls Aloud star Sarah in this whole spat, taking to Twitter to air his thoughts on the explicit argument: "Sarah just had Jemma's life man hahhaa.aaaahhhgh what a TOPPA," he wrote.

This isn't the first time a Geordie has had something to say about what we should expect from the housemates this year. Our gal Sophie Kasaei correctly predicted the future when she revealed that Jem probably wouldn't remain sweet as pie forever.

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm on Channel 5

Now get checking out a bunch of shocking facts about the CBB housemates:

