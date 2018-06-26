Marvel

Marvel Boss Reveals The MCU Already Has An LGBTQ+ Superhero And Will Introduce Another

One of your favourite superheroes already identifies within the LGBTQ community.

Tuesday, June 26, 2018 - 16:45

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has been discussing LGBTQ representation in the MCU, and has revealed that one of your favourite superheroes already identifies within that community. Better still, there will be another introduced in due course…

“"[We have] both ones you've seen and ones you haven't seen," said Feige, when the issue was put to him in a recent interview.

Tessa Thompson stars as Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok / Marvel

The existing character is in all likelihood Tessa Thompson’s character, Valkyrie, who was set to be seen in an all-female clinch in Thor: Ragnarok, only for the scene to eventually be cut. Thompson herself has commented that she hopes to explore Valkyrie’s sexuality in a future film.

As to who the soon-to-be-introduced character might be, well, your guess is as good as ours. Feige was pretty tight-lipped on specifics, but it does at least seem as though diversity is coming to the MCU, which can only be a good thing.

- By George Wales @georgewales85

