Matt Smith Wants To Return To DOCTOR WHO & Team Up With Jodie Whittaker
Matt Smith reveals to MTV that he’s totally up for returning as The Doctor!
Matt Smith has revealed that he wants to RETURN to Doctor Who - and even team up with new Doctor, Jodie Whittaker.
Speaking to MTV ahead of his role as Prince Phillip in the second season of The Crown, the Eleventh Doctor revealed that he's totally up for a comeback.
He said, "I'd come back. Yeah, if the timing was right."
“I think we’ve got to give a few years to Miss Whittaker to get the TARDIS under her belt, as it were, and then yeah – one day.”
HIT PLAY TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW...
Jodie Whittaker will take over as the Thirteenth Doctor in the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special, in which she will make history as the first ever woman to take on the iconic lead role.
On his advice for Jodie Whittaker in taking the reigns, Matt told us: "“I will tell Jodie what I told Peter [Capaldi] – listen to no-one.”
You can see Matt Smith starring next in The Crown Season 2, which is released on Netflix on 8 December 2017.
Transformers: Where Are They Now?
-
Paramount Pictures1 of 25
-
Paramount Pictures2 of 25
-
YouTube/SiaVEVO3 of 25
-
Paramount Pictures4 of 25
-
Paramount Pictures5 of 25
-
Paramount Pictures6 of 25
-
Fox7 of 25
-
Paramount Pictures8 of 25
-
Netflix9 of 25
-
Paramount Pictures10 of 25
-
Instagram/fergie11 of 25
-
Paramount Pictures12 of 25
-
Storm Vision Entertainment13 of 25
-
Paramount Pictures14 of 25
-
Warner Bros15 of 25
-
Paramount Pictures16 of 25
-
Instagram/nicolaannepeltz17 of 25
-
Paramount Pictures18 of 25
-
Lionsgate19 of 25
-
Nickelodeon20 of 25
-
Paramount Pictures21 of 25
-
Marvel22 of 25
-
Paramount Pictures23 of 25
-
Channel 424 of 25
-
Paramount Pictures25 of 25