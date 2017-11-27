Matt Smith Wants To Return To DOCTOR WHO & Team Up With Jodie Whittaker

Matt Smith has revealed that he wants to RETURN to Doctor Who - and even team up with new Doctor, Jodie Whittaker.

Speaking to MTV ahead of his role as Prince Phillip in the second season of The Crown, the Eleventh Doctor revealed that he's totally up for a comeback.

He said, "I'd come back. Yeah, if the timing was right."

“I think we’ve got to give a few years to Miss Whittaker to get the TARDIS under her belt, as it were, and then yeah – one day.”

Jodie Whittaker will take over as the Thirteenth Doctor in the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special, in which she will make history as the first ever woman to take on the iconic lead role.

On his advice for Jodie Whittaker in taking the reigns, Matt told us: "“I will tell Jodie what I told Peter [Capaldi] – listen to no-one.”

You can see Matt Smith starring next in The Crown Season 2, which is released on Netflix on 8 December 2017.