Dylan O’Brien Stars In New MAZE RUNNER: THE DEATH CURE Images – Exclusive!

CAN’T WAIT for the first trailer for the third Maze Runner movie? Then you're in for a Dylan O'Brien-shaped treat as we have two COMPLETELY NEW images from Maze Runner: The Death Cure – EXCLUSIVELY on MTV.

The two new movie stills come ahead of the film’s February 2018 release.

The first new glimpse at the movie will drive NEWTMAS fans wild as Thomas (Dylan O’Brien) and Newt (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) are pictured together during a tense action moment.

Fox

In the second new movie pic, we get a good look at the rest of the returning group – featuring Thomas and Newt again, who are joined by Harriet (Nathalie Emmanuel), Sonya (Katherine McNamara), Brenda (Rosa Salazar) and Frypan (Dexter Darden).

Fox

The third movie in the series is setto follow the plot of the third Maze Runner book: continuing on from the events in The Scorch Trails, in which hero Thomas and the gang search for a cure for the deadly Flare virus.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure will hit UK cinemas on 9 February 2018. Check back on MTV for all the latest trailers, updates and more.

Want more Maze Runner? HIT PLAY to watch Dylan O’Brien reveal how he’s just as excited as you for Maze Runner: The Death Cure to hit cinemas…