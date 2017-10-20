Mean Girls

This Mean Girls Make Up Tutorial Is The Perfect Last Minute Halloween Costume

It's so fetch.

Friday, October 20, 2017 - 16:42

Is anyone else out there looking at their calendar and starting to panic about the looming threat of Halloween? Not only is the witching hour more terrifying than usual but there's also the added pressure of finding a half-decent outfit to wear. 

Thankfully, YouTuber MyPaleSkin has come forward to save the day after filming a ten-minute long tutorial about how each and every single one of us can channel Mean Girls anti-hero, Regina George.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

 

Because there's literally nothing more terrifying than the blonde-haired bad girl at school, the resulting look is both simple and guaranteed to clear a pathway to the club bar.  

Most of the look is centred around Regina's "dewy" make-up application - with her icy highlighter, rosy-pink cheeks, and bright fuschia lipgloss being the most important factors to nail.

YouTube/MyPaleSkin

Because make-up lover Em never does anything by halves, she even constructed a handmade version of the head brace Regina wears after she gets knocked over by a bus before Spring Fling. 

But unless you're ready to head out and purchase galvanised steel and bolt cutters, this detail might be a bit of a struggle to recreate. 

REGINA GEORGE | MEAN GIRLS MAKEUP & COSTUME TUTORIAL // MyPaleSkin

Even without the brace, this is a pretty original solution for people who don't feel like splashing the cash on a £50 synthetic creation. Whatever, we're getting cheese fries.

Thoughts on this genuinely fetch idea? Let us know with a tweet @MTVUK. 

 

 

 

Latest News

P!nk at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

P!nk’s ‘Beautiful Trauma’ Debuts At Number 1 In The UK

Denver

Pimp My Weekend: Denver

This Mean Girls Make Up Tutorial Is The Perfect Last Minute Halloween Costume

Gaz Beadle Shares The First Picture Of His And Emma McVey's Baby In The Womb

9 Celebrities That Have Been Trolled For The Most Random AF Things

This Brand Is Finally Making Bras For Women With Asymmetrical Boobs

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Doesn't Go For A Poo For Four Days' Because Of This Health Condition - EXCLUSIVE

Win Tickets To The 2017 MTV EMA With MTV TRAX!

Win Tickets To The 2017 MTV EMA & A London Getaway With MTV TRAX!

P!nk on Saturday Night Live in October 2017

P!nk Reveals Christina Aguilera Collab Is Happening

Fashion Fix: Harry Styles Shocks Fans With Style Switch Up And Topshop's Stranger Things Collab Is Here

Sam Smith Announces First UK Arena Tour For 2018

This is why fans think karlie kloss and taylor swift aren&#039;t friends anymore

This Is Why Fans Think Taylor Swift And Karlie Kloss Aren't Friends Anymore

Charlotte Crosby, Kendall Jenner, Mark Wright net worth

17 Of The Richest Reality Stars: Ranked

Cult of Chucky

Cult Of Chucky: The Horrifying Deleted Scenes You WON’T See In Cinemas

Rita Ora filming &#039;Anywhere&#039; music video in New York City

New Music Round-Up: Rita Ora, Taylor Swift, Liam Payne and More

Rita Ora in &#039;Anywhere&#039; music video in New York City

Rita Ora Is A Carefree New Yorker In The 'Anywhere' Video

Cheryl and Liam Payne

Cheryl Opens Up About How Much She 'Hated' Being Pregnant With Baby Bear

Liam Payne

Liam Payne Drops Sexy Second Single 'Bedroom Floor'

Lili Reinhart Dishes On What It’s Really Like To Kiss Cole Sprouse On Riverdale

Sasha Pieterse, Colton Haynes and Kim Kardashian

13 Celebrities Who Announced Their Engagements On Instagram

More From Mean Girls

This Mean Girls Make Up Tutorial Is The Perfect Last Minute Halloween Costume

Movies

Grool, The First Teaser For The Mean Girls Musical Is Here

Did You Notice The Sneaky Mean Girls Reference In Taylor Swift Comeback Single Look What You Made Me Do?

Style

Storybook Cosmetics Are Launching A Mean Girls Palette And It Sounds Perfect

This Mean Girls/High School Musical Mash-Up Is The Definition Of Fetch

Celebrity

Lindsay Lohan Has Written A Sequel To Mean Girls

Anti-Bullying Week: Things 'Mean Girls' Taught Us About Bullying

Style

A Mean Girls Palette Could Soon Be An Actual Thing

The Mean Girls Musical Is Officially Happening Everyone

Mean Girls
Movies

Mean Girls: Where Are They Now?

Mean Girls

Mean Girls: Where Are They Now?

Life

So Regina George Is A Real Person And She's Competing At The Olympics

Trending Articles

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Vicky Pattison Cradles Ferne McCann's Baby Bump After Learning She Won't Be Godmother

Stephen Bear Fears The Wrath Of 'Psycho' Charlotte Crosby: She's In A Raging Hump

sophie charlotte and holly to return to gerodie shore.jpg

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Wants Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan To Return For Series 16 – EXCLUSIVE

Charlotte Crosby, Kendall Jenner, Mark Wright net worth
Celebrity

17 Of The Richest Reality Stars: Ranked

Sean Pratt hits out at Instagram for deleting this picture of his &#039;cock online&#039;

Sean Pratt Outraged After Instagram Delete This Eye-Popping Picture Of His Bulge

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Gaz Beadle Shares The First Picture Of His And Emma McVey's Baby In The Womb

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Doesn't Go For A Poo For Four Days' Because Of This Health Condition - EXCLUSIVE

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Julia Michaels Are Dropping A 'Friends' Remix Tomorrow

This is why fans think karlie kloss and taylor swift aren&#039;t friends anymore

This Is Why Fans Think Taylor Swift And Karlie Kloss Aren't Friends Anymore