This Mean Girls Make Up Tutorial Is The Perfect Last Minute Halloween Costume

Is anyone else out there looking at their calendar and starting to panic about the looming threat of Halloween? Not only is the witching hour more terrifying than usual but there's also the added pressure of finding a half-decent outfit to wear.

Thankfully, YouTuber MyPaleSkin has come forward to save the day after filming a ten-minute long tutorial about how each and every single one of us can channel Mean Girls anti-hero, Regina George.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

Because there's literally nothing more terrifying than the blonde-haired bad girl at school, the resulting look is both simple and guaranteed to clear a pathway to the club bar.

Most of the look is centred around Regina's "dewy" make-up application - with her icy highlighter, rosy-pink cheeks, and bright fuschia lipgloss being the most important factors to nail.

YouTube/MyPaleSkin

Because make-up lover Em never does anything by halves, she even constructed a handmade version of the head brace Regina wears after she gets knocked over by a bus before Spring Fling.

But unless you're ready to head out and purchase galvanised steel and bolt cutters, this detail might be a bit of a struggle to recreate.

Even without the brace, this is a pretty original solution for people who don't feel like splashing the cash on a £50 synthetic creation. Whatever, we're getting cheese fries.

