Megan Barton Hanson Makes Surprising Confession About Her Sexuality After Wes Nelson Split

Love Island’s Megan Barton Hanson is officially owning her own narrative by hinting that she's bisexual after her split from fellow islander Wes Nelson.

The reality TV babe is opening up about her love life post-breakup in a recent interview, and has said that she’s “dated girls in the past,” and wants younger women to understand how perfectly natural their sexualities are.

Talking to new! magazine, the star said: “I’m never dating another reality guy or girl again,” which prompted the interviewer to ask whether Megan is attracted to both genders.

“I feel like I might be,” she replied. “I’ve dated girls in the past. It’s not like I wouldn’t do it.”

Megan was then asked if she felt talking about her sexuality had become more difficult now that she’s in the public eye, and whether or not it was tough for women in general.

“Yeah, I guess so, especially if they’re well known.” She said. “I think more people who have this platform need to speak out to younger girls honestly, saying things like, ‘I’ve had a few sexual partners, I’ve always practised safe sex. I appreciate women and I appreciate men.’”

Preaching about openness, Megan quickly went on to add: “The more we’re all open about it, then the less taboo it becomes.”

It’s definitely time for the stigma surrounding individual’s sexualities to cease and desist.

