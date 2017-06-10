Does This Prove That Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Have Rekindled Their Relationship?

Pete Wicks and Megan McKenna might be giving their romance another shot after the pair have jetted off to Las Vegas on what's being described as a "make or break" holiday.

The couple intitally called it quits a whole six months after Pete admitted to having a text affair with ex Jacqui Ryland and a further 10 women while still in a relationship with Megan.

They've now been spotted at the most loved-up of locations after a bunch of fans noticed them in the audience for Jennifer Lopez gig at the AXIS theatre inside Planet Hollywood.

Both Megan and Pete have been posting pics on social-media of their Sin City escape, but have so far held back on sharing a coupled-up shot that would put the rumours about their relationship status to rest.

🇺🇸 🇺🇸 A post shared by Pete Wicks (@p_wicks01) on Jun 10, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

Still, it's looking hopeful that Pegan will be sticking around for a while. Let's see where this one goes.