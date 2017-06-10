Does This Prove That Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Have Rekindled Their Relationship?
Could Pegan be back on the cards?
Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 10:52
Pete Wicks and Megan McKenna might be giving their romance another shot after the pair have jetted off to Las Vegas on what's being described as a "make or break" holiday.
The couple intitally called it quits a whole six months after Pete admitted to having a text affair with ex Jacqui Ryland and a further 10 women while still in a relationship with Megan.They've now been spotted at the most loved-up of locations after a bunch of fans noticed them in the audience for Jennifer Lopez gig at the AXIS theatre inside Planet Hollywood.
Both Megan and Pete have been posting pics on social-media of their Sin City escape, but have so far held back on sharing a coupled-up shot that would put the rumours about their relationship status to rest.
Still, it's looking hopeful that Pegan will be sticking around for a while. Let's see where this one goes.
