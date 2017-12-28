Megan McKenna

Fans Are Convinced Megan McKenna Is Dating Love Island's Mike Thalassitis

The pair were spotted on a night out together and romance rumours are flying.

Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 10:17

Fans are convinced that Megan McKenna and Love Island’s Mike Thalassatis could be dating after the couple were spotted hanging out at Studio 338 nightclub in London on Boxing Day.

The TOWIE star has recently gone through a split with on-off boyfriend Pete Wicks – and has previously declared that she’s sick of being painted “the bad person” in the wake of their separation.

Let's get checking out the Geordie Shore lasses revealing what their New Year's Resolutions are heading into 2018...

One person who knows how to handle negative criticism is Muggy Mike of Love Island fame, who - despite being linked to Caroline Flack and Jess Shears this year - is seeing out the end of 2017 apparently single.

Proving that cupid is as unpredictable as ever, Megan and Mike were seen cosying up together in a club weeks after her rep shut down rumours that she and ex Harry Eden had reignited their relationship.

Instagram/MikeThalassitis

Of course a couple of videos of Mike and Megan enjoying a night out together doesn’t constitute as evidence that they’re in a relationship; but that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering if something ~could~ be going on.

Instagram/MikeThalassitis

It looks like we’re going to have to wait and see if this friendship ever blossoms into romance. Who could’ve guessed it? 

