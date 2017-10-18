Megan McKenna Slammed As 'Deluded' After She Kind Of Compares Herself To Adele

The Only Way Is Essex star Megan McKenna just received a bit of slack from fans after comparing herself to Grammy award winner Adele (sort of).

Megan's comparison came as she appeared on Good Morning Britain insisting that she won't change her Essex accent for her country music career, pointing out that Adele is successful despite not being 'posh'.

Check out MTV News to see Vicky Pattison reveal how Ferne McCann is already an amazing mum...

Although the Ex On The Beach babe isn't exactly comparing her singing voice to Adele's, a few viewers thought she was a little 'deluded' for linking herself to the Hello singer.

Megan told the GMB hosts: "I used to have elocution lessons when I was growing up, and then it kind of got to the point where I was like, 'this is me'."

Megan McKenna praises Adele for achieving worldwide success despite not being 'posh' / Getty

"I mean, look at Adele. She sings and she’s not posh, posh, posh. But she’s absolutely amazing," she continued.

At the end of the day it seems Megan's intention was to praise Adele for staying true to herself and she revealed plans to do the same: "She’s smashing it. She’s global. I just think why change yourself? I’m going to stay as me."

"She's actually comparing herself to Adele. Deluded," wrote one viewer as another said: "Megan McKenna has seriously just not compared herself to Adele surely?"

She's actually comparing herself to Adele. 😲

Deluded mentalist. #GMB — Prof. Guy Ashton (@GuyAshton1) October 18, 2017

While some didn't appreciate her mentioning the superstar, plenty also jumped to her defence, with one person tweeting: "People need a life. @Megan_Mckenna_ didn't say she's like @Adele she just used her as an example. Huge difference."

Good Morning Britain/ITV

"@Megan_Mckenna_ didn't compare herself to @Adele but praising her instead," pointed out another Twitter user.

@Megan_Mckenna_ didn't compare yourself to @Adele but praising her instead — MissPTSD (@MissPTSDandDID) October 18, 2017

To be honest we have to agree that she was only commending Adele for keeping that London accent we all know and love, no other comparison intended.

