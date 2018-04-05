Megan McKenna

From Britain's Got Talent To TOWIE: Megan McKenna's Incredible Transformation Over The Years

The reality TV veteran has practically grown up on our screens.

Rachel Davies-Day
Thursday, April 5, 2018 - 11:42

Megan McKenna is somewhat of a reality TV legend, first venturing onto our screens as a singing 16-year-old on Britain's Got Talent in 2009 and since taking on Ex On The Beach, Celebrity Big Brother and The Only Way Is Essex to name a few.

While the babe is reluctant to ever stray from her signature brunette tresses, it's fair to say her look has matured a fair bit since she first burst on to our screens. We're particularly obsessed with the Tennesse cowgirl phase she embraced in Nashville as she transformed into a country music star for ITVBe's Something About Megan, oh and obvs no one does red carpet glam quite like Megs.

Take a look at the video to see Megan McKenna's amazing transformation throughout her career...

What a journey!

Megs has gone from a tutu-wearing singing teen to a stylish country queen, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for the reality hun.

Now hit play below to see all of Megan McKenna's best Ex On The Beach moments...

