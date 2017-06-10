Megan McKenna

Has Towie's Megan McKenna Really Become Engaged In Las Vegas?

The reality star is reportedly on a make or break holiday with Pete Wicks

Saturday, June 10, 2017 - 21:00

Megan McKenna made fans do a double take when she flashed an engagement ring on her wedding finger.

The Towie star has jetted off to Las Vegas for a ‘make or break’ holiday with on-off boyfriend Pete Wicks (according to those tabloids).

Snapchat
However some figured she may have done very well on that suggested rekindling holiday – and decided to go to the alter with Pete.

However, all was not as it seems as Megs has just been goofing around with a man dressed as Mickey Mouse.

In footage she shared on Snapchat, Megan can be seen rejecting Mickey’s advances – until he whips out a sparkling ring.

Snapchat
The TV star then can be heard gasping “Oh my God!” and accepts the ring from Mickey.

She then flashes it in front of the camera for all to see – giving everyone a good old laugh.

But could the joke be on us? To be fair… Pete is nowhere to be seen in the video – what if he is the one dressed as Mickey?

