Here’s Your First Look At The Cover Of Megan McKenna’s Autobiography

So we already know that Megan McKenna is about to reveal everything about her life in her new autobiography, now she’s given us a first look at the actual cover of the book.

The Ex On The Beach star shared the book jacket on social media, and also explained more about what to expect from her tell-all. And, tbh, it sounds like it’s going to make for totally incredible reading. Unless you happen to be Pete Wicks or Chloe Sims, they might wanna skip it.

“This book will be like reading my diary. I’ll be telling you all about my childhood, how I ended up on TV, country girl living, the real truth behind some of those headlines and what happens when the cameras aren’t rolling,” she promises.

The book is released on 28 June and, according to an insider who spoke to The Sun recently, it’s going to give Megs an opportunity to have her say on all the drama that surrounds her.

“It’s a chance for Megan to get across her side of the story. A lot of the time, people talk about Megan – especially on TOWIE – and she doesn’t have the chance to answer back,” the source explained.

“This is her opportunity to say what she wants without anyone twisting her words,” the insider added.

Well, the cover does promise that it’s going to be unfiltered, uncensored and honest - and we’d expect nothing less from 'Mouthy' Megan.

