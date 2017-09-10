Is Megan McKenna About To Quit Towie And Sign A Record Deal?

Megan McKenna is poised to land a record contract with a major UK music label after outselling P!nk, Dua Lipa and even Taylor Swift on the iTunes chart last week.

The Towie and Ex on the Beach beauty has unleashed two tracks – High Heeled Shoes and Far Cry From Love – which have both performed better than anyone would have predicted.

Copyright [Instagram Megan McKenna]

“Megan has meetings lined up all next week with pretty much every major record label in the UK,” a source told the Daily Star on Sunday.

“It’s not a case of it she will get a record contract and album, it is just a case of how soon. The fact Megan was outselling some of the biggest singers in the world without a music video or one single radio play is incredible,” the source added.

Channel 5

Her crack at the charts comes after her reality show There’s Something About Megan – but her chart success could mean she will kiss goodbye to Towie in the not too distant future.

“All I have ever wanted to do is sing. I kind of fell into reality TV by accident,” Megan said.

Copyright [Getty]

“Towie is right for me right now, but singing is what I wasn’t to do. I can juggle it at the moment but in the future I want to sing, tour and have a music career,” she continued.

“My dream is basically to tour and live on a tour bus,” she added.

Looks like that dream is totally becoming a reality.

WATCH! 7 Celeb Exes Who Had Social Media Beef After Their Split