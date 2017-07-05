Megan McKenna

It Looks Like Megan McKenna Has Confirmed She’s Back With Pete Wicks

They’re on and off like a light switch…

Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 15:00

When it comes to Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks’ relationship you can definitely say it’s complicated. But it looks like Megan’s just confirmed that she is back on with her on/off boyfriend. 

As I'm going to bed, your just waking up. Missing ya @p_wicks01 🙃

A post shared by megan_mckenna_ (@megan_mckenna_) on

Posting on social media about missing her man she wrote, “As I'm going to bed, you're just waking up. Missing ya @p_wicks01.” Which is so totally not a status you’d post about someone who’s not your boyfriend, right? 

Add this to the fact that they both spent time in Las Vegas together recently and it looks pretty obvious that they are a couple again.

Such an amazing day with such lovely people! My first ever 4th of July and it was unreal! 🇺🇸💥✨🤠 #Theressomethingaboutmegan

Megan is currently out of the country filming for her own new reality show called There’s Something About Megan, and is super excited about spending time in Nashville.

“I can't wait to spend this summer in Nashville. I have been a country music fan my whole life so to go to the place where some of my favorite country music artists have recorded really is a dream come true. I’m excited but definitely a bit scared as I just don’t know what to expect.”

We’ve seen her Insta pics, looks like she’s having the time of her life - even if she is missing Pete. 

Words: Olivia Cooke

