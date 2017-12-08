Megan McKenna

Megan McKenna Addresses Pete Wicks Split: 'I'm Sick Of Being Painted The Bad Person'

The ex-TOWIE star is fed up of people intruding on her personal life.

Friday, December 8, 2017 - 14:36

Megan McKenna has opened up about her break-up with Pete Wicks and announced that she's "sick" of being painted "the bad person" with regards to their split.

The former TOWIE star took some time to address the crowd at London venue Scala about the end of her on/off relationship with Pete before introducing song History. 

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

"As you guys know, it’s always up and down and I’m always painted out to be the bad person, and I’m really not. I’m sick of it," she began.

"I’m actually really good in a relationship. I wear my heart on my sleeve, and I’m always falling in love a million times a year. I may have a little meltdown, but ain’t that normal? Don’t we all have meltdowns?" Megan pointed out. 

Getty

The 25-year-old also got real about coming to terms with heartbreak and admitted that it's difficult to totally cut off ties with the person she once thought she'd marry. 

She explained: "You know when you love someone so much, and they break your heart. And all you want to do, even though that person has broke your heart, the only person you want to talk to is that person.

Copyright [Getty]

Giving us all a healthy slice of realism, Megan continued: "You’re just stuck, and you don’t know what to do, and you miss them so so much. All you want to do is call them – but they’re the problem, so they can’t be the cure.

She added: "So, you’re f****d really."

Pete and Megan called time on their renewed romance back in October after a series of explosive rows put an end to their reconciliation. 

 

 

 

 

 

