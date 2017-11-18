Megan McKenna Being Lined Up To Find Love On Take Me Out Celebrity Special

Megan McKenna sorta swore off reality TV when she announced that she was leaving TOWIE, but a TV dating show… well that’s totally different, obviously.

According to rumours, Megan (as well as former co-star Gemma Collins) are being lined up to appear on a celebrity version of dating show Take Me Out - and we so want this to happen tbh.

The most LOL Megan McKenna Insults For Any Occasion!



“It is the tenth series of Take Me Out so we have two special episodes to celebrate. We’re going to have three famous ladies on the show who are determined to find their dream date,” a source has told The Sun about plans for the shows.

“Gemma and Megan are amongst the names bosses are keen to get,” the insider adds. And they’ll also be given the power to choose their dates.

Copyright [Getty]

Megan currently insists that she is officially single since her split from on/off boyfriend Pete Wicks, although she has been spotted with ex Harry Eden. But really there's no reason for her not do to this, right?

We’d love to see her having a bit of a banter with Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness before picking a man to take to the Isle of Fernando’s.

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH! Totally LOL Megan McKenna Insults For Any Occasion!