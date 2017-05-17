Megan McKenna Claims She'll NEVER Make Peace With Chloe Sims After Pete Wicks Feud
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 14:27
Megan McKenna has come forward about the situation between her and TOWIE co-star Chloe Sims, saying that she can't forsee the pair of them ever patching things up and becoming friends again.
In an interview with Star, Megan shared that their rift over ex Pete Wicks is still a sore subject: "I don't get the whole situation, to be honest. I don't know what I've ever done wrong to her. I felt like she's done more wrong to me.Explaining that there's no bitterness on her part, she said: "I never hated her, but it's a shame that it got like that between her and me. It doesn't bother me because I don't care.
When asked if Chloe had tried to reach out to patch up their friendship, she replied: "We don't talk and it doesn't bother me. She wasn't a close mate of mine, so whatever.
Yikes. No love lost there, then.As for whether she could see them mending their relationship in the future, she issued the extremely blunt reply: "No" before insisting that she and Pete are now at the stage where they can be "civil."
Phew.
Want to learn more about Megan's bid for country music stardom? Then get checking out the update below...
