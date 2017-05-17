Megan McKenna

Megan McKenna Claims She'll NEVER Make Peace With Chloe Sims After Pete Wicks Feud

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 14:27

Megan McKenna has come forward about the situation between her and TOWIE co-star Chloe Sims, saying that she can't forsee the pair of them ever patching things up and becoming friends again.

In an interview with Star, Megan shared that their rift over ex Pete Wicks is still a sore subject: "I don't get the whole situation, to be honest. I don't know what I've ever done wrong to her. I felt like she's done more wrong to me.

Copyright [Getty]
Explaining that there's no bitterness on her part, she said: "I never hated her, but it's a shame that it got like that between her and me. It doesn't bother me because I don't care.

When asked if Chloe had tried to reach out to patch up their friendship, she replied: "We don't talk and it doesn't bother me. She wasn't a close mate of mine, so whatever.

Yikes. No love lost there, then.

As for whether she could see them mending their relationship in the future, she issued the extremely blunt reply: "No" before insisting that she and Pete are now at the stage where they can be "civil."

Phew. 

Want to learn more about Megan's bid for country music stardom? Then get checking out the update below...

 

Latest News

Busted Were Just Added To The MTV Crashes Plymouth Line Up!

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Zero F**ks About Your Opinion Of That Pole Dancing Video

17 Pairs Of Sunglasses To Celebrate Spring In

Jemma Lucy's Most Outrageously Naked Moments EVER

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present

Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Megan McKenna Claims She'll NEVER Make Peace With Chloe Sims After Pete Wicks Feud

Tess Ward Opens Up About Life As Harry Styles’ Rumoured Girlfriend: “It’s Horrible”

This New Pokémon Go Event Might Be The Best One Yet

Niall Horan Reveals Solo Album Release Timeline

10 Of The Most Outrageously Sexual Celebrity Couples EVER

Charlotte Dawson Features In The Celebs Go Dating Line-Up And We Can't Cope

Marnie Simpson blames the &#039;altitude&#039; for making her swill Aaron Chalmers on Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Blames The 'Altitude' For Making Her Swill Aaron Chalmers In Tignes

Harry Styles Doing Stand Up Is Everything We Hoped It Would Be And More

Marnie Simpson Opens Up About Her Ongoing Battle With Anxiety: "I Have Breakdowns"

Scott Disick And Bella Thorne Went To Dinner Because This Is What 2017 Has Come To

How The 2017 General Election Could Affect Mental Health Provision

Taylor Swift Has A Not So Secret Boyfriend Who She’s Been Dating 'For Months'

Miley Cyrus Says “Worst Nightmare” Is ‘Wrecking Ball’ Being Played At Her Funeral

Fan Account Of The Week: @5hBrasilNews

Liam Payne Hints He's Already Married Cheryl As He Admits To Wearing Her Clothes

More From Megan McKenna

Celebrity

Megan McKenna Claims She'll NEVER Make Peace With Chloe Sims After Pete Wicks Feud

Celebrity

Megan McKenna 'To Star In Own Reality Show' As She Attempts To Become A Country Sensation

Megan McKenna brands herself the queen bitch with new swimsuit
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Brands Herself A Queen Bitch While Posing In A Red Hot Swimsuit 

Celebrity

Megan McKenna Shares Glimpse Of New Swimwear Collection With Super Sexy Snap

Style

Megan McKenna's Had The Most Dramatic Hair Makeover Ever

Megan McKenna and Pete Weeks Are Getting Back Together And We Can&#039;t Even Deal
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Claims Chloe Sims STILL Has "An Issue" Following Pete Wicks Reunion

Celebrity

Megan McKenna Admits She Regrets Having Sex With Jordan Davies On Ex On The Beach

Celebrity

Chloe Sims Has A Theory That Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Are Secretly Back Together

Megan McKenna and Pete Weeks Are Getting Back Together And We Can&#039;t Even Deal
Celebrity

Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Are Getting Back Together!? We Can’t Even Deal

Celebrity

Chloe Sims Is Refusing To Film With Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks After Being Trolled Online

Celebrity

Is Pete Wicks Set To Quit TOWIE Due To Stress Caused By Ex Megan McKenna?

Celebrity

Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Reunite For The Opening Of Her New Grill

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight Over Supposed Rift Between Gaz Beadle And The Geordie Shore Cast

Celebrity

Are Marnie Simpson And Aaron Chalmers Back ON After Being Caught Snogging In A Taxi?

Aaron Chalmers wins his first MMA fight and on/off girlfriend Marnie Simpson was there to congratulate him
Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Wins First MMA Fight And Of Course Marnie Simpson Rushes To Congratulate Him

TV Shows

24 Things That Happened In Geordie Shore Season 1 Which Would Literally Never Happen Now

Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Reignites Feud With "Sponger" Lewis Bloor After Joking He'll Marry Ex Marnie Simpson

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Zahida Allen has a message for anyone who might criticise her Sean Pratt tattoo
TV Shows

Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen Responds To Criticism Of Boyfriend Sean Pratt’s Name Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

Style

Early Geordie Shore Outfits Which Prove 2011 Was A REAL Bad Time For UK Fashion

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Left 'Shaking' In Sex Trafficking Ordeal After Airport Security Fear The Worst

Katherine Langford has accidentally admitted she has nude pics and it&#039;s Lady Gaga&#039;s fault
Celebrity

13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford Thought Her Nude Pics Had Leaked When Really Lady Gaga Just Tweeted Her

Celebrity

10 Of The Most Outrageously Sexual Celebrity Couples EVER