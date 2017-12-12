Megan McKenna

Megan McKenna Clarifies Her Relationship Status And Talks 'Stepping Away From Craziness'

She and Pete Wicks called time on their 18-month romance back in October.

Tuesday, December 12, 2017 - 14:35

Megan McKenna has come forward to reveal that she’s totally single after calling time on her eighteen-month long romance with TOWIE co-star Pete Wicks.

The country songstress has revealed that she’s excited to start dating people off-screen and cited the public aspect to their relationship as being one of the things that drove a wedge between her and Pete.

In an interview with Closer, the 25-year-old confirmed: “I’ve been single for a few months now. I’m not looking for a relationship right now. 

“I want to step away from the craziness. One of the reasons I left TOWIE was because I no longer wanted my love life played out on screen. It puts too much pressure on you. I’m going to take a step back now and keep that part of my life private.”

This comes hot on the heels of Megan addressing her split from Pete onstage in London. At the time she said she longed for “marriage and babies” with her ex but is now moving on with her life as a single lady. 

She said: “You know when you love someone so much, and they break your heart. And all you want to do, even though that person has broke your heart, the only person you want to talk to is that person.

Summing up every break-up ever, Megan added: “All you want to do is call them – but they’re the problem, so they can’t be the cure. So, you’re f****d really."

Heartbreak is always the worst but we're glad Megan has found solace in her music and is taking a bit of time before jumping into another romance.

 

 

