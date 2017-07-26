Megan McKenna

Megan McKenna Declares Her Love For Pete Wicks After Proving Relationship Is Back ON

It couldn't be more official.

Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 12:29

Megan McKenna has confirmed that she and Pete Wicks are giving their romance another shot after sharing a candid image of herself receiving a bouquet of flowers from her on-off TOWIE boyfriend. 

The couple initially called time on their relationship back when Pete was caught sexting his ex-girlfriend Jacqui. Despite trying to patch up their romance, the pair split again after Megan found it too hard to forgive his behaviour. 

Copyright [Getty]

It's been rumoured for a while that the two had been making amends, with Pete only recently issuing this not-so-subtle response to reports Love Island's Muggy Mike was planning to make a move on Megan. Pretty telling behaviour. 

The 24-year-old has recently been pursuing her dream of becoming a country-music superstar in Nashville, and has been particularly vocal about how much she's missed Pete while hunting down all those shiny future Grammys.

When you get back to Essex and @p_wicks01 has bought me the whole flower shop and my baby daisy 🐶❤️😂💐 love you both xxx

Having flown back to Essex after wrapping up her reality show, it was Pete himself who was there to give her the flower-based welcome home every girl is looking for.

Looks like it's official this time. Pegan lives on.

Now get checking out Megan McKenna's insults for every occasion. Handy.

 

 

Megan McKenna Declares Her Love For Pete Wicks After Proving Relationship Is Back ON

