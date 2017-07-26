Megan McKenna Goes On A Date Night With On/Off Boyfriend Pete Wicks

If you were left in any doubt about Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks’ relationship status, it seems they can officially check the ‘in a relationship’ box on Facebook again.

The on/off couple we’re out last night to celebrate Megan’s return from Nashville, where she was filming her own reality TV show. We’re pretty certain they are more than just friends right now as they both posted about their night out using #datenight.

“Looking forward to tonight @mckgrill with @p_wicks01 #DateNight,” Megan wrote on Instagram.

The reality TV stars went out to Megan’s own restaurant McK Grill in Woodford Green, Essex. So at least if the date didn’t go all that well then they probably didn’t actually have to pay for their food and drinks.

Although, after the huge amount of flowers that Pete sent to Megan earlier this week we can’t imagine them feeling anything but totally loved up right now.

Words: Olivia Cooke

