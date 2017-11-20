Marnie Simpson Backs Megan McKenna As She Hits Out At 'Unacceptable' Paps For Scaring Her

TOWIE star Megan McKenna just rightfully hit out at the paparazzi for making her feel scared and Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson is 100% behind her.

The former Ex On The Beach babe took to Twitter to aim some stern words at the 'unacceptable' photogs after becoming frightened while walking alone.

"Is it acceptable to be followed by someone in a car just because they have a camera on them?" began the frustrated country music singer.

"When I'm walking on my own round the back roads. I have no idea it's a pap. Until my walks finished and they get out," added the star before going on to write: "Why is that ok to make me feel scared? It's not acceptable."

To be fair we can completely see where Megan is coming from, anyone can agree that being followed around by a stranger is a pretty terrifying prospect.

Unsurprisingly, Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson completely agreed with Megan, and let her know with a tweet back that read: "This isn't ok."

Is it acceptable to be followed by someone in a car just because they have a camera on them? when I’m walking on my own round the back roads. I have no idea it’s a pap. Until my walks finished and they get out. Why is that ok to make me feel scared? Its not acceptable. — Megan McKenna (@Megan_Mckenna_) November 20, 2017

🤭 this isn’t ok — Marnie. (@MarnieGShore) November 20, 2017

Some, however, weren't quite as sympathetic, with one person writing: "Your a ✌ celeb ✌ it's part n parcel of you now (sic)," as someone else chimed in: "Its not ok, but it comes with a territory.Solution would be quitting showbussines.If not just get good bodyguard and deal with it (sic)."

While some argued paps are all part of being a celeb, it looks like most people agreed it's just not cool.

We're with the majority on this one, being scared by creepy paps is not on.

