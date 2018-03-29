Megan McKenna

Megan McKenna Is About To Fully Expose Pete Wicks And Other TOWIE Members

The TOWIE babe is set to tell all in her autobiography 'Mouthy'.

Rachel Davies-Day
Thursday, March 29, 2018 - 11:08

Anyone who has ever crossed Megan McKenna might want to start getting scared since she's about to drop a tell-all autobiography, and we all know she isn't one to bite her tongue.

It seems that no one is safe, with former The Only Way Is Essex star set to expose details about her on-off relationship with Pete Wicks and her feuds with fellow TOWIE cast members.

The book, which will be released on 28 June, will apparently contain "salacious" details about her rise to reality royalty, her country music singing carer and obvs her infamous relationship breakdowns.

Aptly titled 'Mouthy', the literary godsend promises to bring all the goss behind Megan's meltdowns and screaming matches while she was on the ITVBe show.

An insider told The Sun: "It’s a chance for Megan to get across her side of the story.

"A lot of the time, people talk about Megan – especially on TOWIE – and she doesn’t have the chance to answer back," they added.

It sounds like Megs is pretty keen to have her side of the story heard: "This is her opportunity to say what she wants without anyone twisting her words," continued the source.

As well as her fallings out with co-stars Chloe Sims, Tommy Mallett and Chloe Meadows, publishers say Megan will address her infamous meltdowns on Celebrity Big Brother and Ex On The Beach.

So where can we pre-order?

