Megan McKenna Quits TOWIE Admitting She’s ‘Emotionally Drained’
Sharing her post-break up life is getting too much for Megan
Megan McKenna has officially had enough of The Only Way Is Essex, she’s revealed that she is leaving the show.
“I’ve absolutely loved my time on TOWIE, although this series has been emotionally draining so I need a break from all the drama and lies,” she said in a statement given to The Sun about her reasons for calling it quits.
Megan recently split from her on/off boyfriend Pete Wicks again, so we can see why she’d want a rest from all the ‘drama and lies’ that comes from being on a TV show just after a pretty emotional and difficult break up.
The Ex On The Beach star will appear in the next two episodes of TOWIE, and she has hasn’t ruled out returning at some point - but for now she’s all about her country music career.
“My music is really important to me and I just want to focus as much of my time on that as possible but I’d like to think I might return at some point,” she added.
We’d love to see her back on the show one day with a country music Grammy in her hand.
Words: Olivia Cooke
WATCH! Gaz Beadle shares the first pic of his son in the womb