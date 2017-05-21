Megan McKenna

Megan McKenna Rejects Her “Mental” Nickname And Reveals All Of The TOWIE Cast See Psychiatrists

Sunday, May 21, 2017 - 12:08

Megan McKenna has hit back after being branded “Mental Meg” by The Only Way Is Essex fans (mainly down to her explosive arguments on screen).

But the Essex beauty says she is definitely not ‘mental’ - as she regularly sees a psychiatrist as part of the TOWIE filming process.

Getty
Megan says all of the cast are psychiatrically assessed every season and have a team of mental health professionals on hand to help when show storylines get stressful.

“Filming TOWIE can be so stressful. It is in the contract everyone has to see a psychiatrist. You have to see them and get checked over before the series starts and at the end,” Megan told the Daily Star.

“You can also see them throughout filming, especially if you’re in the middle of a stressful storyline,” she said.

Getty
“I generally see them every few weeks but I don’t think that’s more than anyone else,” Megan added.

The most recent series of the hit ITVBe series saw Megan take the spotlight for most of the episodes as her relationship with Pete Wicks dramatically imploded in front of the cameras.

The star fears she may have made a few enemies on the show as a result – but has vowed to return when the cameras start catching all the Essex action again later this year.

Getty
“I will definitely return for more drama, even thought it does stress me out and I feel like a lot of the cast want me to leave,” she said.

“TOWIE is opening a lot of doors for me so why would I leave?” she added.

Need more reality moments in your life? Check out 7 Heartbreaking Reality Show Exits...

Latest News

Which Towie Star Is Planning To Star On Strictly Come Dancing This Year?

Katy Perry Refuses To Deny Her Song 'Swish Swish' Is A Taylor Swift Diss Track

Justin Bieber Is Over-sharing His Painful Eye Infection

Did Russell Crowe Just Reveal That Ed Sheeran Is Getting Married?

Jade Thirlwall Might Be Playing Princess Jasmine In Guy Ritchie’s Version Of Aladdin

Megan McKenna Rejects Her “Mental” Nickname And Reveals All Of The TOWIE Cast See Psychiatrists

Is Harry Styles Being Lined Up To Be A Judge On The X Factor?

Vicky Pattison’s Boyfriend Has Banned Her From Taking Topless Selfies

Arms

Here’s Everything We Know So Far About Nintendo’s Wacky New Fighting Game, Arms

South Park: The Fractured But Hole

YAASSS! We FINALLY Have A Release Date For The New South Park Game

Selena Gomez won&#039;t date Niall Horan even though she&#039;s flattered by his crush on her

Selena Gomez Is Flattered By Niall Horan’s Crush But Won’t Ever Date Him

The Kardashian&#039;s fave make up guru is launching her own range of make up

The Kardashian’s Go-To Make Up Guru Is Launching Her Own Make Up Range

Justin Bieber is a fan of Harry Styles&#039; Carpool Karaoke and his new album

Justin Bieber Congratulates Harry Styles On Lolz Carpool Karaoke And New Album 

Lateysha Grace has posted a super lol dancing in Ibiza video

Lateysha Dancing In A Teeny Tiny Bikini Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today 

Holly Hagan is a living Barbie Doll now

Holly Hagan Rocks The Real Life Barbie Doll Look In New Insta Selfie

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship

Sophie Kasaei Sets The Record Straight On Maaron: “Marnie Is Single And Can Do What She Wants”

Vicky Pattison basically looks perfect in this new Instagram picture

Vicky Pattison Basically Looks Perfect In Boob-Tastic New Instagram Pic

Marnie Simpson is really happy being single and has no plans to get in a relationship

Marnie Simpson’s In A Really Good Place Right Now And Doesn’t Want A Relationship Just So You Know

Harry Styles Just Entered At No.1 On The UK Albums Chart!

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present

Charlotte Crosby Sliced Stephen Bear's Penis Open In An Excruciating Sex Accident

More From Megan McKenna

Celebrity

Megan McKenna Rejects Her “Mental” Nickname And Reveals All Of The TOWIE Cast See Psychiatrists

Celebrity

Megan McKenna Has A Warning For Her ‘Bitter’ TOWIE Castmates: I’m Not Going To Give A F***

Celebrity

Megan McKenna Claims She'll NEVER Make Peace With Chloe Sims After Pete Wicks Feud

Celebrity

Megan McKenna 'To Star In Own Reality Show' As She Attempts To Become A Country Sensation

Megan McKenna brands herself the queen bitch with new swimsuit
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Brands Herself A Queen Bitch While Posing In A Red Hot Swimsuit 

Celebrity

Megan McKenna Shares Glimpse Of New Swimwear Collection With Super Sexy Snap

Style

Megan McKenna's Had The Most Dramatic Hair Makeover Ever

Megan McKenna and Pete Weeks Are Getting Back Together And We Can&#039;t Even Deal
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Claims Chloe Sims STILL Has "An Issue" Following Pete Wicks Reunion

Celebrity

Megan McKenna Admits She Regrets Having Sex With Jordan Davies On Ex On The Beach

Celebrity

Chloe Sims Has A Theory That Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Are Secretly Back Together

Megan McKenna and Pete Weeks Are Getting Back Together And We Can&#039;t Even Deal
Celebrity

Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Are Getting Back Together!? We Can’t Even Deal

Celebrity

Chloe Sims Is Refusing To Film With Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks After Being Trolled Online

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Sliced Stephen Bear's Penis Open In An Excruciating Sex Accident

Zahida Allen breaks down after kissing Scotty T on Geordie Shore
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Sob! Emosh Zahida Allen Breaks Down After Scotty T Neck On

Holly Hagan is a living Barbie Doll now
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Rocks The Real Life Barbie Doll Look In New Insta Selfie

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Gets Her PDA On With Stephen Bear In An Incredibly Risky Dress

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear react to Jess Impiazzi&#039;s new tattoo
TV Shows

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reckon Jess Impiazzi Stitched Up Her Fiancé On Just Tattoo Of Us - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Who Is Elettra Lamborghini? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison’s Boyfriend Has Banned Her From Taking Topless Selfies

Celebrity

7 Reality Show Crossover Fights That Got Nasty AF

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Sets The Record Straight On Maaron: “Marnie Is Single And Can Do What She Wants”

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight Over Supposed Rift Between Gaz Beadle And The Geordie Shore Cast

Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Reignites Feud With "Sponger" Lewis Bloor After Joking He'll Marry Ex Marnie Simpson