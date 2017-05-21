Megan McKenna Rejects Her “Mental” Nickname And Reveals All Of The TOWIE Cast See Psychiatrists

Megan McKenna has hit back after being branded “Mental Meg” by The Only Way Is Essex fans (mainly down to her explosive arguments on screen).

But the Essex beauty says she is definitely not ‘mental’ - as she regularly sees a psychiatrist as part of the TOWIE filming process.

Megan says all of the cast are psychiatrically assessed every season and have a team of mental health professionals on hand to help when show storylines get stressful.

“Filming TOWIE can be so stressful. It is in the contract everyone has to see a psychiatrist. You have to see them and get checked over before the series starts and at the end,” Megan told the Daily Star.

“You can also see them throughout filming, especially if you’re in the middle of a stressful storyline,” she said.

“I generally see them every few weeks but I don’t think that’s more than anyone else,” Megan added.

The most recent series of the hit ITVBe series saw Megan take the spotlight for most of the episodes as her relationship with Pete Wicks dramatically imploded in front of the cameras.

The star fears she may have made a few enemies on the show as a result – but has vowed to return when the cameras start catching all the Essex action again later this year.

“I will definitely return for more drama, even thought it does stress me out and I feel like a lot of the cast want me to leave,” she said.

“TOWIE is opening a lot of doors for me so why would I leave?” she added.

