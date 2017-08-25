Megan McKenna Shares A Pic From Her High Heeled Shoes Music Video And Looks Totally Gorgeous

It’s official, Megan McKenna is actually a proper pop star now. If you don’t already know she even managed to top the iTunes download chart ahead of Taylor Swift and Pink.

Copyright [Instagram Megan McKenna]

So it’s safe to say that we’re pretty excited to see the music video for her chart topping track High Heeled Shoes, and now Megan has teased fans with a look from the shoot.

All we know is that Megan wears a ruffled red dress with brown cowboy boots. That is literally it. But still, so exciting!

“The secret's out... Who is ready for my High Heeled Shoes music video!? Not long to go... #highheeledshoes #BTSPICS,” the Ex On The Beach star captioned the behind the scenes picture on Instagram.

As for her epic chart success, Megan seems pretty happy to be in the same league as Taylor Swift, “To even be next to [Taylor] on the chart is amazing,” she told the Mail Online.

“She’s someone I look up to. I love the old Taylor, when she did Our Song and Teardrops On My Guitar, and the really heartfelt stuff,” she added.

We’re saying that Megan is the new Taylor.

WATCH! What did Charlotte Crosby have to say about Chloe Ferry’s nose job regrets?