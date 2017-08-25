Megan McKenna Shares A Pic From Her High Heeled Shoes Music Video And Looks Totally Gorgeous

Megan McKenna

Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 16:39

It’s official, Megan McKenna is actually a proper pop star now. If you don’t already know she even managed to top the iTunes download chart ahead of Taylor Swift and Pink. 

So it’s safe to say that we’re pretty excited to see the music video for her chart topping track High Heeled Shoes, and now Megan has teased fans with a look from the shoot. 

All we know is that Megan wears a ruffled red dress with brown cowboy boots. That is literally it. But still, so exciting!

If only nashville was a few hours away.... not long to go untill you get to see my amazing journey!! #SomethingAboutMegan 3rd September @itvbe 10pm! 9 days to go!!!!!!!!! 👢🇺🇸🎼

“The secret's out... Who is ready for my High Heeled Shoes music video!? Not long to go... #highheeledshoes #BTSPICS,” the Ex On The Beach star captioned the behind the scenes picture on Instagram. 

As for her epic chart success, Megan seems pretty happy to be in the same league as Taylor Swift, “To even be next to [Taylor] on the chart is amazing,” she told the Mail Online. 

High Heeled Shoes & Far Cry From Love! Available to download on iTunes & stream on Spotify 🎼🌾

High Heeled Shoes & Far Cry From Love! Available to download on iTunes & stream on Spotify 🎼🌾

“She’s someone I look up to. I love the old Taylor, when she did Our Song and Teardrops On My Guitar, and the really heartfelt stuff,” she added. 

We’re saying that Megan is the new Taylor. 

