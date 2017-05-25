Megan McKenna

Megan McKenna Says TOWIE's 'B****y Atmosphere' Is Worse Than Ex On The Beach & CBB

Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 15:05

It's fair to say that Megan McKenna has had a pretty rocky time of it on this series of TOWIE, with the emotional fallout of her split from Pete Wicks and her ongoing feud with Chloe Sims still being a situation that is massively unresolved.

Even so, Megan is speaking up to share that the backstage atmosphere of the show is somehow even worse than expected, declaring that the programme is actually the bitchiest series she's ever been involved in. Yikes.

Instagram/MeganMcKenna
In an interview with OK! Online, Megan shared: "It's a shame – I get on with a lot of the cast but this series was so bitchy, it was the bitchiest series I've ever done, even over other shows I've done like CBB and Ex on the Beach – all of them, it shits all over that.

"I felt like this series, there were a few people that were really supportive but it's very clear who I don't get on with, and I just thought, 'Why can't they just let me get on with my life, why do they have to get so involved?'

Revealing that it's come as a welcome relief that she's set to have a breather from the show, Megan said: "I needed the break [from TOWIE], you don't understand how happy I was.

Copyright [Getty]
"I turned up to filming with Amber and we just had such a good day. Normally I'm worried about what's going to happen, who I'm filming with and if there's going to be arguments, and normally I'm really stressing, but I was so happy, and just kept thinking, 'Oh my god I'm not going to see some of these people for at least three months, I'm absolutely buzzing!'"

Um, yeah. That's bound to go down well when she eventually returns to set.

Awkward. Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below:

Latest News

This Is Your Chance To Ask Rita Ora ANYTHING

Marnie Simpson Reveals The Shocking Content Of The 'Twisted Messages' Lewis Bloor Sent Her In New Claims

Who Is Sam Bentham? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star

Our Vidiots Can't Handle Nicki Minaj's 'Anaconda' Music Video - Watch!

10 Signs You're Dating A Manchild

Megan McKenna Says TOWIE's 'B****y Atmosphere' Is Worse Than Ex On The Beach & CBB

Exclusive Cover Reveal Of New Holly Bourne Book It Only Happens In The Movies Plus Read The First Chapter Right Here

How Well Do MTV Crashes Stars Sigma REALLY Know Each Other?

Jonas Blue, Redfoo & More Added To MTV Presents Varna Beach!

Mariah Carey Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Manchester Attack Victim Martyn Hett

11 Celebrity Couples That Shook Us To Our Very Cores

Bella Hadid Debuts An Especially Drastic Hair Transformation And We're Hugely Into It

Zahida Allen and Scotty T neck on in the taxi

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Scotty T Neck On In The Taxi After She Admits She ‘Likes The Attention’ Despite Sean Pratt Relationship

Justin Bieber Forgot The Lyrics To 'Despacito’ So He Made Them Up

Charlotte Crosby Declares She's 'Turned Her Back' On Snapchat But There's One Major Catch

Little Mix Tease ‘Power’ Music Video With Vibrant New Pictures

Sarah Hyland Responds To Body Shaming Trolls Claiming She Is 'Promoting Anorexia'

Magikarp Jump

Pokemon Just Dropped An Entirely New Game For Your Phone!

Jemma Lucy Just Injected Her Friend With Botox Live On Snapchat

Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Following Manchester Attack

More From Megan McKenna

Celebrity

Megan McKenna Says TOWIE's 'B****y Atmosphere' Is Worse Than Ex On The Beach & CBB

Celebrity

Megan McKenna Rejects Her “Mental” Nickname And Reveals All Of The TOWIE Cast See Psychiatrists

Celebrity

Megan McKenna Has A Warning For Her ‘Bitter’ TOWIE Castmates: I’m Not Going To Give A F***

Celebrity

Megan McKenna Claims She'll NEVER Make Peace With Chloe Sims After Pete Wicks Feud

Celebrity

Megan McKenna 'To Star In Own Reality Show' As She Attempts To Become A Country Sensation

Megan McKenna brands herself the queen bitch with new swimsuit
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Brands Herself A Queen Bitch While Posing In A Red Hot Swimsuit 

Celebrity

Megan McKenna Shares Glimpse Of New Swimwear Collection With Super Sexy Snap

Style

Megan McKenna's Had The Most Dramatic Hair Makeover Ever

Megan McKenna and Pete Weeks Are Getting Back Together And We Can&#039;t Even Deal
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Claims Chloe Sims STILL Has "An Issue" Following Pete Wicks Reunion

Celebrity

Megan McKenna Admits She Regrets Having Sex With Jordan Davies On Ex On The Beach

Celebrity

Chloe Sims Has A Theory That Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Are Secretly Back Together

Megan McKenna and Pete Weeks Are Getting Back Together And We Can&#039;t Even Deal
Celebrity

Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Are Getting Back Together!? We Can’t Even Deal

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals Terrifying Side Effect After She Ignored Her Surgeon's Advice

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Slept With Geordie Shore Lad Gaz Beadle During The Party Tour in Ibiza

Ex On The Beach 7 cast tease major shock
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Series 7 Cast Tease Major Shock As Start Date And Line-Up Confirmed - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

15 Of The Most Dramatic Moments From Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear's Just Tattoo Of Us Episode

Zahida Allen and Scotty T neck on in the taxi
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Scotty T Neck On In The Taxi After She Admits She ‘Likes The Attention’ Despite Sean Pratt Relationship

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Talks THAT Drunken Kiss With Aaron Chalmers: ‘It Was Inevitable’

Marnie Simpson from Geordie Shore congratulates ex-boyfriend Lewis Bloor on boxing match win
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Speaks Out About Having An Abortion At 19 With Ex Anthony Hutton

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear bails on his tattoo
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby RAGES And Labels Stephen Bear An 'Absolute Pr*ck' After He Bails On Their Joint Tattoos

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Went On A Night Out Dressed As The Angel Of The North Because Of Course She Did

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals The Shocking Content Of The 'Twisted Messages' Lewis Bloor Sent Her In New Claims

TV Shows

Who Is Abbie Holborn? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Declares She's 'Turned Her Back' On Snapchat But There's One Major Catch