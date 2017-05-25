Megan McKenna Says TOWIE's 'B****y Atmosphere' Is Worse Than Ex On The Beach & CBB

It's fair to say that Megan McKenna has had a pretty rocky time of it on this series of TOWIE, with the emotional fallout of her split from Pete Wicks and her ongoing feud with Chloe Sims still being a situation that is massively unresolved.

Even so, Megan is speaking up to share that the backstage atmosphere of the show is somehow even worse than expected, declaring that the programme is actually the bitchiest series she's ever been involved in. Yikes.

Instagram/MeganMcKenna

In an interview with OK! Online , Megan shared: "It's a shame – I get on with a lot of the cast but this series was so bitchy, it was the bitchiest series I've ever done, even over other shows I've done like CBB and Ex on the Beach – all of them, it shits all over that.

"I felt like this series, there were a few people that were really supportive but it's very clear who I don't get on with, and I just thought, 'Why can't they just let me get on with my life, why do they have to get so involved?'

Revealing that it's come as a welcome relief that she's set to have a breather from the show, Megan said: "I needed the break [from TOWIE], you don't understand how happy I was.

"I turned up to filming with Amber and we just had such a good day. Normally I'm worried about what's going to happen, who I'm filming with and if there's going to be arguments, and normally I'm really stressing, but I was so happy, and just kept thinking, 'Oh my god I'm not going to see some of these people for at least three months, I'm absolutely buzzing!'"

Um, yeah. That's bound to go down well when she eventually returns to set.

