Megan McKenna Goes Topless In Saucy New Pic And It's All For A Good Cause

Megan McKenna is clearly keen to get some practice in ahead of her strip on 'The Real Full Monty', since she chose to forgo clothes completely in her latest Instagram upload.

The former TOWIE babe enlisted the help of two cupcakes to tactically cover her modesty, and the snap is no doubt a little teaser of what we can expect from the ITV show.

Megs is one of eight female celebs who have signed up to strip down for charity, and this latest snap has got us more than ready to see Magic Megs in action.

"Ok so I’m currently en route to Sheffield with the whole full Monty team! Ready to rehearse before the performance 🙉🙉🙉 The real full Monty: ladies night! This Thursday 9pm @itv," Megan captioned the saucy snap.

The reality babe recently opened up about her body, telling Closer magazine: "I do get nervous when getting into swimwear or taking off my clothes. Some of my friends walk around the house naked when they come round, but I've never been like that."

Despite having some nervous feelings towards stripping off, she's pretty pleased with the goods she's got (we know we would be too!).

"Obviously, I know people who've had surgery - and I understand if you're doing it for insecurity issues - but I'm happy with my boobs, my bum and my figure. Natural is the way forward - everyone's beautiful in their own way," she said.

Amen, we can't wait to see the show!

