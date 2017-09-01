Megan McKenna Totally Shocks Fans As She Sings Live On TV

We all know that Megan McKenna went off to Nashville a while back to have a crack at becoming an actual country singer. And yes, we’re still trying to get over how random it all seemed, TBH.

But now we’ve actually heard the Ex On The Beach star sing, well we totally get it. Megan is properly amazing, and she totally shocked fans when she sang Fields Of Gold by Sting live on Loose Women yesterday.

Megan picked up a ton of compliments from pleasantly surprised fans, “Slayed it. Beautiful voice. You go girl,” said one.

“Heard it, I couldn't believe how good you were!!! Absolutely stunning voice,” commented another follower. “Who on earth knew she could sing?” added another.

But actually, this isn’t the first time Megan’s tried to make it in the music industry. “A few years ago I auditioned in front of Simon Cowell as a country artist,” she told Now magazine.

“He actually said to me ‘Essex girls can’t sing country, no one will take you seriously.’”

Go find yourself some cowboy boots to kick yourself with, Simon.



