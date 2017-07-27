Megan McKenna

Megan McKenna Trolled Over Her Lips After Uploading Makeup Tutorial

Megan McKenna has been targeted by trolls who have criticised her lips in a make up video

Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 14:26

Megan McKenna’s probably wishing that she hadn’t shared her make up secrets, after facing a huge backlash from fans over the size of her lips. 

Copyright [Getty]

The reality TV star posted a video of her favourite lipgloss look on Twitter to help promote her make up range, and instead of loving the make up tutorial, fans mostly criticised Megan’s lips by posting some mean remarks.

“Look like a fish,” wrote one. “Lips look vile too much filler,” said another comment box critic. Another particularly harsh follower added, “I didn't know they done lip stuff for ducks now.” 

Ouch. 

While others we’re slightly less harsh, and actually seemed more concerned about Megan, “Too much lip filler Megan, gone way to far hunny,” said one. 

Keep getting asked a lot of questions what i wear on my lips: my every day go to is 'Go Bare' and 'Hello Dolly' by @mouthybymegan Swipe to see the amount I like to apply for that full look! www.mouthybymegan.com

“Thats awful Megan. Unfortunately some youngsters are copying. You will regret it when you get older and you have a mouthful of wrinkles,” added another. 

Seems like some people need a reminder of the old saying, “If you can’t say anything nice don’t say anything at all.”

Words: Olivia Cooke 

WATCH: Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear ended their Dubai holiday in the best possible way - drunk and eating pizza! 

Latest News

Taylor Swift will testify in a trail against the man she claims groped her

Taylor Swift Will Testify Against The US Radio DJ Who Allegedly Groped Her

Kayla Itsines has revealed her hair struggles as she admits its getting thinner

Fitness Blogger Kayla Itsines Opens Up About Hair Thinning

How you can get a free Mac lipstick this National Lipstick Day

Here’s How You Can Get a Free Mac Lipstick

Megan McKenna and on/off boyfriend Pete Wicks both tweet about their #datenight

Megan McKenna Goes On A Date Night With On/Off Boyfriend Pete Wicks

Megan McKenna has been trolled over the size of her lips after posting make up tutorial

Megan McKenna Trolled Over Her Lips After Uploading Makeup Tutorial

Sophie Kasaei is the latest Geordie Shore star to tip Love Island&#039;s Sam Gowland to join the GS house

Sophie Kasaei Reckons Love Island’s Sam Gowland Would Be ‘Great’ On Geordie Shore

Vicky Pattison posts a girl power tribute to her girl squad and calls them all queens

Vicky Pattison’s Shout Out To Her Girl Squad Is Girl Power Goals

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear get drunk and order pizza on holiday in Dubai

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Finish Their Dubai Holiday With Drunken Pizza Binge

Cars 3

The 'Cars 3' Cast Reveal The Surprising Part Of The Movie That Was Trickiest To Make BEHIND THE SCENES

Cars 3

Cars 3 Cast Reveal The Craziest Cars Fan Theories Ever

Cars 3

Hidden Disney Easter Eggs In Cars 3 Revealed!

Girls Trip

GIRLS TRIP: Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Funniest R-Rated Moments Behind The Scenes

Lana Del Rey Scores Her Third UK Number 1 Album

Sigma, Clean Bandit, Charli XCX, Busted & Louisa Johnson Crashed Plymouth HARD!

11 Celebs Who Were Majorly Warned Off Their New Relationships

Kim Kardashian Just Went Back To The House She Shared With Kris Humphries And Oh The Memories

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #7

Could Love Island's Chris And Kem Be Set To Appear On Celebrity Big Brother?

Madison Beer Denies Her And Brooklyn Beckham Are Dating, But They Are ‘Crushing On Each Other’

Besties Vicky Pattison and Ferne McCann Are An Absolute Vision At Anne Summers Launch

More From Megan McKenna

Megan McKenna and on/off boyfriend Pete Wicks both tweet about their #datenight
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Goes On A Date Night With On/Off Boyfriend Pete Wicks

Megan McKenna has been trolled over the size of her lips after posting make up tutorial
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Trolled Over Her Lips After Uploading Makeup Tutorial

Megan McKenna and Pete Weeks Are Getting Back Together And We Can&#039;t Even Deal
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Declares Her Love For Pete Wicks After Proving Relationship Is Back ON

We really thought these celebrity couples were in it for life
TV Shows

11 Celebrity Couples We Thought Were In It For Life

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Brands Megan McKenna A "C**t" Who Thinks She's Too Good For Ex On The Beach

It looks like Megan McKenna just confirmed that she&#039;s back with Pete Wicks

It Looks Like Megan McKenna Has Confirmed She’s Back With Pete Wicks

Megan McKenna and Pete Weeks Are Getting Back Together And We Can&#039;t Even Deal
Celebrity

Towie’s Megan McKenna Has Pete Wicks ‘Under Her Thumb’ According To James Lock

Megan McKenna and Pete Weeks Are Getting Back Together And We Can&#039;t Even Deal

Does This Prove That Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Have Rekindled Their Relationship?

Celebrity

Has Towie's Megan McKenna Really Become Engaged In Las Vegas?

Celebrity

Megan McKenna Says TOWIE's 'B****y Atmosphere' Is Worse Than Ex On The Beach & CBB

Celebrity

Megan McKenna Rejects Her “Mental” Nickname And Reveals All Of The TOWIE Cast See Psychiatrists

Celebrity

Megan McKenna Has A Warning For Her ‘Bitter’ TOWIE Castmates: I’m Not Going To Give A F***

Trending Articles

Celebrity

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

11 Celebs Who Were Majorly Warned Off Their New Relationships

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Naomi Konickova explains why she&#039;s taking a break from the show

Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova Explains Why She's Taking A Break From The Show - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Finally Reveals The Real Reason She Left Loose Women

Sophie Kasaei is the latest Geordie Shore star to tip Love Island&#039;s Sam Gowland to join the GS house
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Reckons Love Island’s Sam Gowland Would Be ‘Great’ On Geordie Shore

TV Shows

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #7

Celebrity

Besties Vicky Pattison and Ferne McCann Are An Absolute Vision At Anne Summers Launch

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear get drunk and order pizza on holiday in Dubai

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Finish Their Dubai Holiday With Drunken Pizza Binge

Harry Styles Has The World's Most Handsome Chin And Eyes According To Science

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Megan McKenna has been trolled over the size of her lips after posting make up tutorial
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Trolled Over Her Lips After Uploading Makeup Tutorial

Cars 3
Movies

Hidden Disney Easter Eggs In Cars 3 Revealed!