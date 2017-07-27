Megan McKenna Trolled Over Her Lips After Uploading Makeup Tutorial

Megan McKenna’s probably wishing that she hadn’t shared her make up secrets, after facing a huge backlash from fans over the size of her lips.

The reality TV star posted a video of her favourite lipgloss look on Twitter to help promote her make up range, and instead of loving the make up tutorial, fans mostly criticised Megan’s lips by posting some mean remarks.

“Look like a fish,” wrote one. “Lips look vile too much filler,” said another comment box critic. Another particularly harsh follower added, “I didn't know they done lip stuff for ducks now.”

Ouch.

While others we’re slightly less harsh, and actually seemed more concerned about Megan, “Too much lip filler Megan, gone way to far hunny,” said one.

“Thats awful Megan. Unfortunately some youngsters are copying. You will regret it when you get older and you have a mouthful of wrinkles,” added another.

Seems like some people need a reminder of the old saying, “If you can’t say anything nice don’t say anything at all.”

