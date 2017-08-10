Megan McKenna Uses Boyfriend Pete Wicks As A Topless Waiter, Then She Calls Him ‘Whipped’

Megan McKenna

Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 14:31

We now know who wears the trousers in Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks’ relationship - she is so the boss. 

Sharing a cheeky video on her Instagram stories, the Ex On The Beach babe can be seen watching TV and relaxing on a sofa when Pete comes along with a drink for her. 

And without even sitting up - because girl bosses don’t need sit up, they just get served - she swipes the glass from Pete while he looks mock-annoyed. “Thanks,” she says, before jokingly (or maybe not?!) saying to the camera, “Whipped. Whipped, mate.”

All this and Pete’s topless. Megan basically has the best waiter ever, TBH. 

Megan and her on/off fella seem happier than ever since getting back together earlier this summer. Megan even shared a super cute Instagram post recently, calling her man her “Boyfriend & best friend”. Awwww! 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

