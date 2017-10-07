Megan McKenna

Megan McKenna Wants To Date Someone More Famous Than Her Ex Pete Wicks

Megan wants an upgrade once she’s ready to get back in the dating game

Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 14:44

With the reports that Megan McKenna has once again ended things with her on/off boyfriend Pete Wicks, there’s already a load of speculation about the future of her love life.

Yeah, so she hasn’t actually officially confirmed her split from Pete, but the Ex On The Beach star reportedly plans to find a man who can deal with her success - that is once she finally decides to start dating again.  

“Megan isn't even thinking about dating right now, but she knows that when she does move on from Pete, she needs to date someone as famous as her - or more famous - who understands the pressures of her career,” a source tells The Sun. 

Sounds like Megan wants someone who can handle how well her country music career is taking off. “She needs someone who's not intimidated by her success,” the source adds. 

Megan and Pete were dating again for just four months, but if their track record is anything to go by we have to wonder of they’re really off for good this time or not! 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

WATCH: Sophie Kasaei Admits She Can’t Deal With Geordie Shore Hangovers Anymore 

