Megan McKenna

Megan McKenna's Country Singing Dream Threatened By Bronchitis In Tense Trailer

Expect some tears on Megan's TOWIE spin-off

Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 14:14

Megan McKenna is most famous for starring on hit ITVBe show The Only Way Is Essex.

However she has longed to make it as a country music singer – and has even been given a spin-off show that follows her as she chases this dream in Nashville.

Copyright [Getty]

The new show starts airing tonight – but it looks like Megan’s dream could be derailed before it has even begun as a teaser trailer shows.

Preparing for a big live performance, the TV babe can be seen coughing away – having been struck down with bronchitis.

Is @megan_mckenna_ 's dream of being a county music star over before it's even begun? There's #SomethingAboutMegan. Sunday 10pm, @itvbe 🎤👢

In the footage shared online, Megan can be seen fretting: “I’m just stressing. I feel like I’ve not had enough time.”

Trying to sing, she erupts into a chesty cough and panics: “I can’t have that happening when I’m on stage.”

It looks like there could be as much tension and tears as an episode of Towie as Megan tearfully admits she is worried about not being well enough to rehearse.

Watch out Nashville! @Megan_Mckenna_'s got a dream, and she's coming to town... There's #SomethingAboutMegan Tonight 10pm @ITVBe 🎤✈️🇺🇸

“I hate doing things where I don’t feel prepared. I hate it. Normally I would be rehearsing 24/7,” she worries.

The show, There's Something About Megan, starts on ITVBe tonight at 10PM.

WATCH! The Most Outrageously Shocking Reality Show Hook Ups EVER

Latest News

Yolanda, Gigi, Zayn, and Trisha

Zayn, Gigi, And The Malik And Hadid Families Are Too Cute As They Celebrate Muslim Holiday Together

Megan McKenna has been trolled over the size of her lips after posting make up tutorial

Megan McKenna's Country Singing Dream Threatened By Bronchitis In Tense Trailer

Taylor Swift and Abigail Anderson

Taylor Swift Just Made The Most Gorgeous Bridesmaid At Her BFF’s Wedding

Vicky Pattison Drives Fans Wild With Sizzling Shower Photo

Scarlett Moffatt Has Chopped Her Hair And Fans Are Absolutely Loving It

Liam Payne Has Been Talking About Marriage And More Babies With Cheryl

Ex on the Beach and Celebs Go Dating star Charlotte Dawson

Charlotte Dawson Slams Reports She Had A Lesbian Affair With Jemma Lucy

Casey Johnson and Marnie Simpson

Is Marnie Simpson Ready For Marriage And Kids With Casey Johnson Already?

Kendall Jenner Finally Talks About Her Reaction The Pepsi Advert Controversy, “It feels like my life is over”

Kendall Jenner Finally Talks About Her Reaction To The Pepsi Advert Controversy

Kim Kardashian is reportedly jealous of Kylie Jenner&#039;s success and money

Is Kim Kardashian Secretly Jealous Of Kylie Jenner’s Success And Huge Fortune?

Zayn Malik reveals the artwork for his new single with Sia, Dusk Till Dawn

Zayn Malik Has Just Revealed The Artwork For His Collaboration With Sia And It Looks Epic

Sophie Kasaei reveals she has a big argument with Chloe Ferry in the next episode of Geordie Shore

Sophie Kasaei Reveals Big Argument With Chloe Ferry In Upcoming Geordie Shore Episode

Marnie Simpson spent Friday night in bed with new boyfriend Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson Spent Her Friday Night In Bed With New Boyf Casey Johnson

Love Isand’s Chloe Crowhurst Dating Ex On The Beach Star Dean Ralph

Is Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst Dating This Ex On The Beach Star…

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry admits she&#039;d look &#039;totally different&#039; if she wasn&#039;t on the show

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Explains Why She'd Look 'Totally Different' If She Wasn't On The Show And It Involves Surgery - EXCLUSIVE

Megan McKenna surprises fans with her amazing voices as she sings live on TV

Megan McKenna Totally Shocks Fans As She Sings Live On TV

Jemma Lucy shares teaser images from 2018 calendar

Celebrity Big Brother’s Jemma Lucy Teases New Calendar With Sexy Lingerie Pics

Look What You Made Her Do: Taylor Swift Gets First UK Number 1

Fergie's Visual Album Trailer Is Absolutely Insane In The Best Way Possible

Zayn Malik Is Now Officially A Part Of The Hadid Family

More From Megan McKenna

Megan McKenna has been trolled over the size of her lips after posting make up tutorial
Celebrity

Megan McKenna's Country Singing Dream Threatened By Bronchitis In Tense Trailer

Megan McKenna surprises fans with her amazing voices as she sings live on TV
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Totally Shocks Fans As She Sings Live On TV

TOWIE's Megan McKenna Faces Harsh Rejection In Her Upcoming Reality Show

Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Open Up About The Truth Behind Their Rekindled Relationship

Megan McKenna jokes that boyfriend Pete Wicks is whipped as he serves her topless
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Uses Boyfriend Pete Wicks As A Topless Waiter, Then She Calls Him ‘Whipped’

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jordan Davies Brutally Shades Megan McKenna Within Three Seconds Of His VT

Megan McKenna and on/off boyfriend Pete Wicks both tweet about their #datenight
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Goes On A Date Night With On/Off Boyfriend Pete Wicks

Megan McKenna has been trolled over the size of her lips after posting make up tutorial
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Trolled Over Her Lips After Uploading Makeup Tutorial

Megan McKenna and Pete Weeks Are Getting Back Together And We Can&#039;t Even Deal
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Declares Her Love For Pete Wicks After Proving Relationship Is Back ON

We really thought these celebrity couples were in it for life
TV Shows

11 Celebrity Couples We Thought Were In It For Life

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Brands Megan McKenna A "C**t" Who Thinks She's Too Good For Ex On The Beach

It looks like Megan McKenna just confirmed that she&#039;s back with Pete Wicks

It Looks Like Megan McKenna Has Confirmed She’s Back With Pete Wicks

Trending Articles

Scotty T drops an exit bombshell on his Geordie Shore radgies

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Scotty T Admits He's 'Pure Gutted' As He Tells The Radgies He's Leaving The House For THIS Reason

Love Isand’s Chloe Crowhurst Dating Ex On The Beach Star Dean Ralph
Celebrity

Is Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst Dating This Ex On The Beach Star…

Sophie Kasaei reveals she has a big argument with Chloe Ferry in the next episode of Geordie Shore
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Reveals Big Argument With Chloe Ferry In Upcoming Geordie Shore Episode

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry admits she&#039;d look &#039;totally different&#039; if she wasn&#039;t on the show

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Explains Why She'd Look 'Totally Different' If She Wasn't On The Show And It Involves Surgery - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 15 Episode #2!

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Drives Fans Wild With Sizzling Shower Photo

Marnie Simpson spent Friday night in bed with new boyfriend Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson Spent Her Friday Night In Bed With New Boyf Casey Johnson

Teen Mom UK’s Mia Boardman Responds After Shocking Feud With Manley Geddes: ‘There Are Two Sides To Every Story’

Zayn Malik Is Now Officially A Part Of The Hadid Family

Jemma Lucy shares teaser images from 2018 calendar

Celebrity Big Brother’s Jemma Lucy Teases New Calendar With Sexy Lingerie Pics

Megan McKenna surprises fans with her amazing voices as she sings live on TV
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Totally Shocks Fans As She Sings Live On TV

Casey Johnson and Marnie Simpson
Celebrity

Is Marnie Simpson Ready For Marriage And Kids With Casey Johnson Already?