Megan McKenna's Country Singing Dream Threatened By Bronchitis In Tense Trailer

Megan McKenna is most famous for starring on hit ITVBe show The Only Way Is Essex.

However she has longed to make it as a country music singer – and has even been given a spin-off show that follows her as she chases this dream in Nashville.

The new show starts airing tonight – but it looks like Megan’s dream could be derailed before it has even begun as a teaser trailer shows.

Preparing for a big live performance, the TV babe can be seen coughing away – having been struck down with bronchitis.

In the footage shared online, Megan can be seen fretting: “I’m just stressing. I feel like I’ve not had enough time.”

Trying to sing, she erupts into a chesty cough and panics: “I can’t have that happening when I’m on stage.”

It looks like there could be as much tension and tears as an episode of Towie as Megan tearfully admits she is worried about not being well enough to rehearse.

“I hate doing things where I don’t feel prepared. I hate it. Normally I would be rehearsing 24/7,” she worries.

The show, There's Something About Megan, starts on ITVBe tonight at 10PM.

