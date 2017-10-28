Megan McKenna’s Ex Harry Eden Spotted Leaving Her House With A Suitcase

Megan McKenna is wasting no time... she’s moving on from Pete Wicks by spending time with another ex.

The Ex On The Beach star has been seen leaving her home in Essex, along with her former boyfriend Harry Eden - who was wheeling a suitcase behind him.

Getting all Sherlock Holmes about it, we’re deducing that he spent the night at her house. Megan also left her home wearing huge shades and a baseball cap, almost like she was trying to be a bit secretive or something.

The pair have also been spotted looking all loved up while out clubbing at Faces nightclub, an onlooker told The Sun that they were “kissing and dancing” together. They added that Megan “couldn't have looked happier”.

Megan recently quit TOWIE, citing all the ‘drama’ as the reason for leaving. She said in an official statement, “This series has been emotionally draining so I need a break from all the drama and lies.”

With all that’s been going on with her personal life we’re buzzing to hear Megan is looking happy again.

