Megan McKenna

Megan McKenna’s Ex Harry Eden Spotted Leaving Her House With A Suitcase

It looks like Megan is back together with her ex

Saturday, October 28, 2017 - 13:17

Megan McKenna is wasting no time... she’s moving on from Pete Wicks by spending time with another ex.

The Ex On The Beach star has been seen leaving her home in Essex, along with her former boyfriend Harry Eden - who was wheeling a suitcase behind him. 

All the best Megan McKeanna insults you could need for any occasion...

Getting all Sherlock Holmes about it, we’re deducing that he spent the night at her house. Megan also left her home wearing huge shades and a baseball cap, almost like she was trying to be a bit secretive or something. 

The pair have also been spotted looking all loved up while out clubbing at Faces nightclub, an onlooker told The Sun that they were “kissing and dancing” together. They added that Megan “couldn't have looked happier”.

Copyright [Getty]

Megan recently quit TOWIE, citing all the ‘drama’ as the reason for leaving. She said in an official statement, “This series has been emotionally draining so I need a break from all the drama and lies.”

With all that’s been going on with her personal life we’re buzzing to hear Megan is looking happy again. 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

WATCH! The funniest Megan McKenna insults...

 

Latest News

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it

Kim Kardashian Celebrates 37th Birthday With A Cake Featuring Her Own Face

Love Islands&#039;s Olivia Attwood talks about why she hasn&#039;t posed nude yet

Olivia Attwood Opens Up About Going Nude: ‘It Feels Like Too Much To Give Up’

Taylor Swift responds to nude bodysuit drama in the best possible way

Taylor Swift Hits Back After She’s Slammed For Wearing Nude Bodysuit In Ready For It Video

Carley Belmonte has captured a picture of her mother&#039;s ghost on Snapchat

The Valleys' Carley Belmonte Sees The Ghost Of Her Dead Mum In A Snapchat Picture

Jemma Lucy has a go at working in McDonald&#039;s drive-thru after a night out

Jemma Lucy Spends Her Friday Night Serving At A McDonalds Drive-Thru

Megan McKenna spotted leaving her home with her ex Harry Eden

Megan McKenna’s Ex Harry Eden Spotted Leaving Her House With A Suitcase

Marnie Simpson now has now body hair thanks to laser removal and she&#039;s really happy about it

Marnie Simpson’s Body Is Now Completely Hairless And She’s Pretty Happy About It

Charlotte Crosby chills out on a Friday night with a lux bubble bath

Charlotte Crosby Spends Her Friday Night Alone Enjoying A Bubble Bath And Bed

Selena Gomez Fights Back Tears As She Opens Up About Kidney Transplant For First Time

The 21 Hottest Celebrity Men Of 2017

MTV Music Week London 2017

MTV Music Week London 2017: Everything You Need To Know

Abbie Holborn Hits Back After Fan Trolls Her Mum On Twitter: 'Have Some Respect'

Selena Gomez at the InStyle Awards

Selena Gomez To Perform At The American Music Awards

Avelino

Can Avelino Sort The Facts From The Bulls**t In Our Quick Fire Game?

Kelela attend Opening Ceremony presentation during New York Fashion Week at La Mamma on September 10, 2017 in New York City

Kelela Announces 'All It Took' Documentary Film

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Flaunts Amazing Weight-loss Transformation And Fans Are Losing It

Cute celeb couples

The 20 Absolute Cutest Celebrity Couples Of 2017

Cardi B attends Power 105.1s Powerhouse 2017 at the Barclays Center on October 26, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York City City

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Team Up On Migos' New Single 'Motor Sport'

Little Mix

Leading Ladies Little Mix Bring The Party To London’s O2 Arena

Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, and Perrie Edwards of music group Little Mix attend the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Little Mix Tease Huge New Song 'Is Your Love Enough?'

More From Megan McKenna

Megan McKenna spotted leaving her home with her ex Harry Eden

Megan McKenna’s Ex Harry Eden Spotted Leaving Her House With A Suitcase

Jemma Lucy Brands Megan McKenna 'A Hoe' As Details Emerge About Split From Pete Wicks

Megan McKenna has decided to quit The Only Way Is Essex
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Quits TOWIE Admitting She’s ‘Emotionally Drained’

Celebrity

Pete Wicks and Megan McKenna's Split: Everything We Know So Far

Megan McKenna Slammed As 'Deluded' After She Kind Of Compares Herself To Adele

Megan McKenna has been left traumatised after robbers ransacked her home and stole items given to her by her grandparents

Megan McKenna’s Feeling ‘Totally Traumatised’ After Thieves Ransack Her Home

Is TOWIE's Megan McKenna Back With Her Ex Just Days After Splitting From Pete Wicks?

Megan McKenna wants a famous boyfriend so he can deal with her fame
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Wants To Date Someone More Famous Than Her Ex Pete Wicks

Megan McKenna and on/off boyfriend Pete Wicks both tweet about their #datenight

Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Have 'Split' Following 'Constant Rows'

Megan McKenna

Ex On The Beach | Best Of Megan McKenna On-Screen Moments

Megan McKenna Announces A List Of UK Tour Dates After Success Of 'High-Heeled Shoes'

Fans Are Living For Megan McKenna Slugging Away As A Sexy Barmaid In Her High Heeled Shoes Music Video

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Posts Defiant Message As Holly Hagan Insists She’s ‘Better’ Than Ever

Abbie Holborn Hits Back After Fan Trolls Her Mum On Twitter: 'Have Some Respect'

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Flaunts Amazing Weight-loss Transformation And Fans Are Losing It

Marnie Simpson now has now body hair thanks to laser removal and she&#039;s really happy about it

Marnie Simpson’s Body Is Now Completely Hairless And She’s Pretty Happy About It

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Claps Back In The Best Way After Getting Rinsed For Awkward Mistake

Megan McKenna spotted leaving her home with her ex Harry Eden

Megan McKenna’s Ex Harry Eden Spotted Leaving Her House With A Suitcase

Carley Belmonte has captured a picture of her mother&#039;s ghost on Snapchat

The Valleys' Carley Belmonte Sees The Ghost Of Her Dead Mum In A Snapchat Picture

Jemma Lucy has a go at working in McDonald&#039;s drive-thru after a night out

Jemma Lucy Spends Her Friday Night Serving At A McDonalds Drive-Thru

Chloe Ferry Puts Eye-Popping Cleavage On Display In Seriously Low-Cut Dress

Taylor Swift responds to nude bodysuit drama in the best possible way

Taylor Swift Hits Back After She’s Slammed For Wearing Nude Bodysuit In Ready For It Video

Kendall Jenner Is Apparently Officially In A Relationship With Blake Griffin

Charlotte Crosby chills out on a Friday night with a lux bubble bath

Charlotte Crosby Spends Her Friday Night Alone Enjoying A Bubble Bath And Bed