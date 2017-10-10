Megan McKenna’s Feeling ‘Totally Traumatised’ After Thieves Ransack Her Home

We’re feeling for Megan McKenna right now. The aspiring country singer has reportedly been left feeling ‘traumatised’ after thieves broke into her home.

Items including designer handbags and shoes were taken, but worse than that irreplaceable sentimental items were also snatched.

“She returned from a night out to find her home completely ransacked,” a source tells The Sun.

“They took everything they could get their hands on – including jewellery that had been given to her by her grandparents, who are no longer alive.

“She’s had designer handbags, shoes and sunglasses stolen and they even went as far to go through her underwear drawer,” the source added.

Unsurprisingly, the incident has left the Ex On The Beach star in a bad way, “Megan feels totally traumatised - this is the worst thing that could have happened following her split from Pete,” the insider finishes.

We really hope the police find the dirtbags responsible.

Words: Olivia Cooke

