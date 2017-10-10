Megan McKenna

Megan McKenna’s Feeling ‘Totally Traumatised’ After Thieves Ransack Her Home

Items of sentimental value have been stolen from Megan’s home

Saturday, October 14, 2017 - 12:58

We’re feeling for Megan McKenna right now. The aspiring country singer has reportedly been left feeling ‘traumatised’ after thieves broke into her home. 

Copyright [Getty]

Items including designer handbags and shoes were taken, but worse than that irreplaceable sentimental items were also snatched. 

“She returned from a night out to find her home completely ransacked,” a source tells The Sun. 

Copyright [Getty]

“They took everything they could get their hands on – including jewellery that had been given to her by her grandparents, who are no longer alive. 

“She’s had designer handbags, shoes and sunglasses stolen and they even went as far to go through her underwear drawer,” the source added.

Unsurprisingly, the incident has left the Ex On The Beach star in a bad way, “Megan feels totally traumatised - this is the worst thing that could have happened following her split from Pete,” the insider finishes. 

We really hope the police find the dirtbags responsible. 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH! Fifth Harmony’s Normani Styles Out A Tumble

 

Latest News

Khloe Kardashian&#039;s rumoured to be craving sugar during her pregnancy

You’ll Never Guess What Khloe Kardashian Is Apparently Craving

Chris Hughes wants marriage and babies with Love Island Girlfriend Olivia Attwood

Chris Hughes Wants Marriage And Babies With Olivia Attwood Really Soon

Vicky Pattison is prepping for her engagement party by getting super fit

Vicky Pattison’s Looking Fitter Than Ever As She Prepares For Her Engagement Party

New Stranger Things series 2 trailer is totally epic

The Full Stranger Things Series 2 Trailer Is Here And It Is So Totally Amazing

Kylie Jenner fuels pregnancy rumours after she wears a coat in a heatwave

Kylie Jenner Keeps Pregnancy Rumours Going By Wearing A Coat In A Heatwave, Looks Gorgeous With No Make Up

Megan McKenna has been left traumatised after robbers ransacked her home and stole items given to her by her grandparents

Megan McKenna’s Feeling ‘Totally Traumatised’ After Thieves Ransack Her Home

Jemma Lucy reveals new silver grey hair on Instagram but it&#039;s just a wig

Jemma Lucy Experiments With Grey Hair And Totally Pulls It Off

Gary Beadle and girlfriend Emma McVey will be connected to royalty as they plan to have their son in royal hospital

Gary Beadle And His Baby Are Going To Have An Impressive Connection To Wills And Kate

Charli XCX on the cover of Attitude&#039;s Awards Issue as the 2017 recipient of the Music Award

Charli XCX, Laverne Cox and Nyle DiMarco Cover Attitude's Awards Issue

8 Reality Star Couples Who've Teased That They're Getting Married Soon

17 Daily Struggles That Are All Too Real For A Lazy Person

Dua Lipa

'New Rules' Is Dua Lipa's Third Platinum Single In The UK

Kehlani

Kehlani Brings The Sauce To Halloween In Red-Hot 'Touch' Video

It Turns Out You've Been Wearing Your Bra Wrong This Entire Time

Fashion Fix: Asos Resurrect Same Day Delivery, Kendall And Kylie's Topshop Confusion And H&M's Erdem Reveal

Whitney Houston

A New Whitney Houston Album 'I Wish You Love' Announced

Niall Horan performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Niall Horan Thinks Tinder Is 'Filthy' And We Feel All Sorts Of Conflicted

Love Island's Chloe Crowhurst Is Head Over Heels For THIS Ex On The Beach Hunk After Bitter Split From TOWIE's Jon Clark

11 Unbelievable Transformations Of Forgotten Reality Stars That Will Leave You Shook

P!nk

New Music Round-Up: P!nk, Louis Tomlinson, MNEK and More

More From Megan McKenna

Megan McKenna has been left traumatised after robbers ransacked her home and stole items given to her by her grandparents

Megan McKenna’s Feeling ‘Totally Traumatised’ After Thieves Ransack Her Home

Is TOWIE's Megan McKenna Back With Her Ex Just Days After Splitting From Pete Wicks?

Megan McKenna wants a famous boyfriend so he can deal with her fame
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Wants To Date Someone More Famous Than Her Ex Pete Wicks

Megan McKenna and on/off boyfriend Pete Wicks both tweet about their #datenight

Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Have 'Split' Following 'Constant Rows'

Megan McKenna

Ex On The Beach | Best Of Megan McKenna On-Screen Moments

Megan McKenna Announces A List Of UK Tour Dates After Success Of 'High-Heeled Shoes'

Fans Are Living For Megan McKenna Slugging Away As A Sexy Barmaid In Her High Heeled Shoes Music Video

Celebrity

Megan McKenna Slams Trolls For Calling Her Anorexic

Megan McKenna reveals first look at High Heeled Shoes music video
Celebrity

Is Megan McKenna About To Quit Towie And Sign A Record Deal?

Megan McKenna reveals first look at High Heeled Shoes music video
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Shares A Pic From Her High Heeled Shoes Music Video And Looks Totally Gorgeous

Did Pete Wicks actually sleep with Jemma Lucy just weeks before getting together with Megan McKenna?
Celebrity

Did Pete Wicks Actually Sleep With Jemma Lucy Weeks Before Getting With Megan McKenna?

ZAYN Ft. Sia - Dusk Till Dawn - Music Video
Music

New Music Round-Up: ZAYN, Kelly Clarkson, Megan McKenna and More...

Trending Articles

Thanks To Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Big Brother Winner Isabelle Warburton Is Completely Unrecognisable Now

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

TV Shows

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From The Geordie Shore Series 15 FINALE!

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: OI OI! Gaz Beadle Hits The Sh*g Pad For A Buck With Chloe Ferry's Ibiza Weekender BFF Bethan Kershaw

Stephanie Davis's Relationship With Marnie Simpson's Ex Ricky Rayment Is 'Confirmed' As She Wears Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Couples Hoody

Celebrity

11 Unbelievable Transformations Of Forgotten Reality Stars That Will Leave You Shook

Love Island's Chloe Crowhurst Is Head Over Heels For THIS Ex On The Beach Hunk After Bitter Split From TOWIE's Jon Clark

Jemma Lucy reveals new silver grey hair on Instagram but it&#039;s just a wig

Jemma Lucy Experiments With Grey Hair And Totally Pulls It Off

Marnie Simpson Packs On The PDA With Casey Johnson After Bumping Into Ex Lewis Bloor

Gary Beadle and girlfriend Emma McVey will be connected to royalty as they plan to have their son in royal hospital
Celebrity

Gary Beadle And His Baby Are Going To Have An Impressive Connection To Wills And Kate