Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Have 'Split' Following 'Constant Rows'

Just when things were starting to look seriously peachy between Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks, the pair have reportedly called it quits again.

The TOWIE stars reconciled earlier this summer following an extremely public breakup, which all played out on the ITVBe reality show back in March.

Fancy checking out Sophie Kasaei attempting to solve Megan McKenna and Pete Wick's split woes in Save Me Sophie! Why not...

It really did seem like it was the real deal this time, but a source told The Sun: "Megan and Pete have given their relationship everything – but it still hasn’t been enough."

"After an amazing start they have been arguing a lot again and neither of them can handle the stress and pressure of constant rows. They are constantly falling out – there’s no guarantee that they won’t rekindle again."

Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks have reportedly split / Copyright [Getty]

Megan and Pete have not commented on the breakup yet, but the pair have shared quite the tumultuous relationship so far and have gone their separate ways a number of times before.

In fact, Megan penned her single 'A Far Cry From Love' about their on-again off-again relationship.

Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks reconciled in July after a very public breakup in March / Copyright [Getty]

Speaking about their March split on Loose Women last month, Megan said: "We had a nasty break up but I'm really happy with how we are. That break apart was the best thing that could have happened."



However she had her doubts that fame could put a strain on their relationship once again: "It is a worry but we've started it with a clean slate - any relationship in the public eye is hard but we do get picked on on Twitter."

Megan McKenna penned her heartbreak-themed track 'A Far Cry From Love' about Pete Wicks / Copyright [Getty]

We're gutted to hear that their relationship may still be a far cry from love, but we'll hold out until they officially announce the split themselves.

