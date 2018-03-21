Megan McKenna

Muggy Mike Slaps Megan McKenna's Bum As They Pack On The PDA In Barbados

The TOWIE babe and the Love Island lad are loving life in the sun.

Rachel Davies-Day
Thursday, March 22, 2018 - 12:42

While TOWIE's Megan McKenna and Love Island's Mike Thalassitis did their best to keep their romance on the DL at first, the pair are now ready to show the world just how coupled up they are.

Mental Megs and Muggy Mike are on the romantic rendezvous of dreams in Barbados right now, and they've been taking us along every step of the way via social media. 

Take a look at the video to see THIS shocking secret Megan McKenna revealed about her ex... 

We've been there through the meals, the canoodles, and even the bum slaps. It literally feels like we're right there with them.

Instagram/Megan_McKenna_

Taking to Instagram stories, Mike shared a video of him giving Megs a cheeky bum and then proceeding to call her 'salty' afterward.

MM² are looking next level loved up over on Megan's Insta stories too, with the babe snapping a cute boomerang of the pair in the mirror and snuggly selfie after a night filled with plenty of cocktails.

Instagram/Megan_McKenna_

They both saved the best couple snap of all to post to their actual Insta accounts, because obviously.

Instagram/Megan_McKenna_

The beach snap features Megan's hair elegantly blowing in the wind as the crystal clear sea perfectly compliments their deep tans.

It's literally flawless, some might even call it a masterpiece. What a genetically blessed couple.

❤️🐢

❤️🐢

A post shared by megan_mckenna_ (@megan_mckenna_) on

Fans thought the same, with one person commenting: "they are just too beautiful," as another added: "This pic 😍."

"Hottest looking couple ever," wrote someone else. Yep! Glad to see they're having such an amazing time.

Now hit play on the video to see Muggy Mike, Megan McKenna and a bunch of reality stars who said the SHADIEST stuff about their co-stars...

 

 

 

 

 

Latest News

The Walking Dead: Our World
This New Walking Dead Mobile Game Is Pokemon Go With Zombies
Megan McKenna and Muggy Mike in Barbados
Muggy Mike Slaps Megan McKenna's Bum As They Pack On The PDA In Barbados
Selena Gomez
Ryan Tedder Opens Up About Upcoming Selena Gomez Song
Liam Payne and Cheryl didn&#039;t go home together after the BRITs
Liam Payne Admits To ‘Struggles’ In His Relationship With Cheryl
Dua Lipa performs at The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England
Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris Look Set to Release a Collaboration
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Returns with Incredible New Single 'In My Blood'
Zayn Malik Debuts Bleach Blonde Hair
Zayn Malik Has Gone Peroxide Blonde As He Debuts Drastic Image Transformation
Marnie Simpson Is Back In A Bikini After Opening Up About Body Confidence Issues
Stormzy, Rag’n’Bone Man & Two Door Cinema Will Play MTV Presents: Gibraltar Calling 2018
ASOS Just Styled Out Printing A Typo On 17,000 Bags
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Has Totally Transformed Her Look With A Full On Fringe
Harry Styles Sang A Taylor Swift Song To A Fan And People Are Losing It
Weekly Horoscopes | 26th March - 1st April 2018
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Slays 'Never Be the Same' on Ellen
ZAYN - Press Shot 2017
ZAYN Rocks Blonde Hair on New Music Video Set
Cardi B
Cardi B Teases Upcoming Album on Social Media
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster's Cutest Moments So Far
I Signed Up To OMGYes, And Here's What I Learnt
From Kylie Jenner To Cole Sprouse: Who's Your Celebrity Sign Twin?
Shawn Mendes At The 2017 MTV EMA
Shawn Mendes Announces New Single ‘In My Blood’

More From Megan McKenna

Megan McKenna and Muggy Mike in Barbados
Muggy Mike Slaps Megan McKenna's Bum As They Pack On The PDA In Barbados
ITV&#039;s The Real Full Monty Cast
You Can Watch Megan McKenna Do A Sexy Strip For Charity As The Real Full Monty Cast Are Revealed
Megan McKenna & Muggy Mike Get Steamy AF On Romantic Getaway
Megan McKenna drinks for Muggy Mike
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Just Proved Her Devotion To Muggy Mike In A Pretty Big Way
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Opens Up About Her Relationship With Muggy Mike: "We've Got A Lot In Common"
From Chrissy Teigen To Sophie Kasaei: 10 Sassiest Celebrity Reactions To Fake News
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach’s Marnie Simpson Pies Off Stephen Bear Because Of Geordie Shore Bestie Charlotte Crosby - EXCLUSIVE
Megan McKenna And Muggy Mike Thlassitis Spotted Arriving At London Hotel Together 
Megan McKenna And Muggy Mike Thalassitis Spotted Arriving At London Hotel Together 
Megan McKenna dating Muggy Mike, and he admits he&#039;d marry her
Megan McKenna’s Rumoured New Man Muggy Mike Thalassitis Has Admitted He Would Marry Her
From Harry Styles To Marnie Simpson: Shocking Secrets Celebs Revealed About Themselves
Celebrities
Shocking Secrets Stars Have Revealed About Themselves | MTV Celeb
Megan McKenna snapchat
Megan McKenna Teases Secret Boyfriend As She Documents Romantic Valentine's Day

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Undergoes Complete Facial Overhaul With Eyelid Surgery And Chin Liposuction
Charlotte Crosby Gets Shut Down By Josh Ritchie As He Refuses This Romantic Advance
The Real Reason Marnie Simpson Wore A Swimsuit The Entire Time On Ex On The Beach
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Real Reason She Broke Down In The Street: 'I Made One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life And I Paid For It'
Goku
Dragon Ball Legends Looks Like The Best Mobile Fighting Game Ever
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Has Totally Transformed Her Look With A Full On Fringe
International Astrology Day
Which Celebrity Should You Date Based On Your Zodiac Sign?
Marnie Simpson Is Back In A Bikini After Opening Up About Body Confidence Issues
From Kylie Jenner To Cole Sprouse: Who's Your Celebrity Sign Twin?
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster's Cutest Moments So Far
Sophie Kasaei Shows Off Some Serious Underboob In Red Cut-Out Swimsuit
Shawn Mendes At The 2017 MTV EMA
Shawn Mendes Announces New Single ‘In My Blood’