Muggy Mike Slaps Megan McKenna's Bum As They Pack On The PDA In Barbados

While TOWIE's Megan McKenna and Love Island's Mike Thalassitis did their best to keep their romance on the DL at first, the pair are now ready to show the world just how coupled up they are.

Mental Megs and Muggy Mike are on the romantic rendezvous of dreams in Barbados right now, and they've been taking us along every step of the way via social media.

Take a look at the video to see THIS shocking secret Megan McKenna revealed about her ex...

We've been there through the meals, the canoodles, and even the bum slaps. It literally feels like we're right there with them.

Instagram/Megan_McKenna_

Taking to Instagram stories, Mike shared a video of him giving Megs a cheeky bum and then proceeding to call her 'salty' afterward.

MM² are looking next level loved up over on Megan's Insta stories too, with the babe snapping a cute boomerang of the pair in the mirror and snuggly selfie after a night filled with plenty of cocktails.

Instagram/Megan_McKenna_

They both saved the best couple snap of all to post to their actual Insta accounts, because obviously.

Instagram/Megan_McKenna_

The beach snap features Megan's hair elegantly blowing in the wind as the crystal clear sea perfectly compliments their deep tans.

It's literally flawless, some might even call it a masterpiece. What a genetically blessed couple.

❤️🐢 ❤️🐢 A post shared by megan_mckenna_ (@megan_mckenna_) on Mar 21, 2018 at 3:39pm PDT

Fans thought the same, with one person commenting: "they are just too beautiful," as another added: "This pic 😍."

"Hottest looking couple ever," wrote someone else. Yep! Glad to see they're having such an amazing time.

Now hit play on the video to see Muggy Mike, Megan McKenna and a bunch of reality stars who said the SHADIEST stuff about their co-stars...