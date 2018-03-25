Pete Wicks' New TOWIE Girlfriend Shelby Tribble Hints She'll Fight For Him If Megan McKenna Tries To Get In The Way

Megan McKenna might be fully loved up with Love Island's Muggy Mike rn, but The Only Way Is Essex newcomer Shelby Tribble has well and truly warned her off Pete Wicks.

The TOWIE newbie is dating Meg's ex, and she hinted there would be more than an issue if she ever tried to win Pete back.

Take a look at the video to see Megan McKenna and a bunch of celebs who totally changed career paths...

The feisty babe told the Daily Star: "I'm not going to take any sh*t off anyone."

"At the moment I'm getting on with people... but if it comes to it I can definitely hold my own."

She added: "I wouldn't let someone walk all over me. If someone tries to do that they won't get anywhere. I can stand up for myself."

And as for her warning to Megan? She said: "I'm completely different to Megan and people will see that on the show. We haven't met and I don't know her, so I don't really owe her anything."

Copyright [Getty]

"There wouldn't be an argument... well, there wouldn't be from my side unless she tried to get back with Pete."

It looks like the reality star thinks the gloves probably won't be coming off anytime soon though, since Megan is pretty busy with her new man.

Instagram/Megan_McKenna_

"I don't think that would happen because she's very happy in her new relationship."

That she is! Something tells us we won't catch the four of them on a double date in Nandos any time soon.

Now hit play on the video to see the Megan McKenna insults for any occasion...