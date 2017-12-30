Megan McKenna

Snapchat Filter Mistakes Megan McKenna’s Lips For Her Face And It’s Totally Lol

Luckily Megan saw the funny side

Saturday, December 30, 2017 - 14:17

Megan McKenna has made no secret of the fact that she’s a fan of lip fillers, but maybe not so much after this.

Because yeah, a Snapchat filter really did get a little confused and decide that that her lips were her actual face. It’s a total LOL situation, and thankfully Megan’s got enough of a sense of humour to see the funny side. 

Check out the Geordie Shore 2017 Year In Review: Fashion! 

She even posted about it so we could all share in the hilarity. In the video Megan can be heard laughing before declaring, “Oh, s***!”

Although she loves artificially plumping up her lips, the Ex On The Beach star says she isn’t actually a big fan of the plastic surgery look. 

Copyright [Instagram]

“The only thing I've ever had done is my lips and I'm proud to say I've had my lips done,” she told The Mail Online previously. 

“I like the whole natural vibe, I don't like the fake look,” she added. 

Maybe just take your huge sunglasses off the next time you’re using a filter, eh Megan?

 

WATCH! The Geordie Shore 2017 Year In Review: Fashion! 

More From Megan McKenna

Megan McKenna shares a pic of a filter that thought her lips were her face! Lol!
Snapchat Filter Mistakes Megan McKenna’s Lips For Her Face And It’s Totally Lol
Fans Are Convinced Megan McKenna Is Dating Love Island's Mike Thalassitis
Megan McKenna has decided to quit The Only Way Is Essex
Megan McKenna Clarifies Her Relationship Status And Talks 'Stepping Away From Craziness'
Exes
From Selena Gomez to Gaz Beadle: Celebs Who Went Back To Their Ex
Megan McKenna and on/off boyfriend Pete Wicks both tweet about their #datenight
Megan McKenna Addresses Pete Wicks Split: 'I'm Sick Of Being Painted The Bad Person'
Did Pete Wicks actually sleep with Jemma Lucy just weeks before getting together with Megan McKenna?
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Hints At Heartbreak Over Pete Wicks Split
Celebrities
Celebrity Couples Who Got Matching Tattoos Only To Split Up | MTV Celeb
Marnie Simpson Backs Megan McKenna As She Hits Out At 'Unacceptable' Paps For Scaring Her
Megan McKenna wanted for Take Me Out celebrity special
Megan McKenna Being Lined Up To Find Love On Take Me Out Celebrity Special
The Most Bizarre But Incredible Celebrity Beauty Hacks You Will Want To Try Immediately
MTV Style
The Best Celeb Beauty Hacks | MTV Style
Megan McKenna and Jordan Davies: Celebs Who Got Engaged Super Fast

Trending Articles

Jemma Lucy's Drastic Transformation Over The Years
Is Charlotte Crosby dating Josh Ritchie - there&#039;s flirting online and in real life
Is Charlotte Crosby dating Love Island’s Joshua Ritchie Now?
Chloe Ferry Reveals The Surprising Turn Of Events In Her Feud With Zahida Allen
Megan McKenna shares a pic of a filter that thought her lips were her face! Lol!
Snapchat Filter Mistakes Megan McKenna’s Lips For Her Face And It’s Totally Lol
Britney Spears performs Britney Spears: Piece of Me Remixed. Reimagined. Still iconic. At Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino on February 26, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Britney Spears Expected To Announce World Tour This Week
From Zayn Malik to Charlotte Crosby: Celebs Who Proved Their Love With A Tattoo Only To Split Up
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Thinks Aaron Chalmers Needs To Calm His Spending For This Shocking Reason
Niall Horan Explains Why Camila Cabello Burst Into Tears When They First Met
Holly Hagan embraces body positivity by showing cellulite on her bottom
Holly Hagan Posts Pic Of Her Kim Kardashian-Worthy Booty And Embraces Her Cellulite
Is Katy Perry Starring In Taylor Swift's 'End Game' Music Video?
Sophie Kasaei is looking forward to the New Year, plans to focus on herself
Sophie Kasaei Is All About Being ‘Single And Strong’ For 2018
Cardi B Taking Legal Action Against Nude Video Hackers