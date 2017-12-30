Snapchat Filter Mistakes Megan McKenna’s Lips For Her Face And It’s Totally Lol

Megan McKenna has made no secret of the fact that she’s a fan of lip fillers, but maybe not so much after this.

Because yeah, a Snapchat filter really did get a little confused and decide that that her lips were her actual face. It’s a total LOL situation, and thankfully Megan’s got enough of a sense of humour to see the funny side.

She even posted about it so we could all share in the hilarity. In the video Megan can be heard laughing before declaring, “Oh, s***!”

Although she loves artificially plumping up her lips, the Ex On The Beach star says she isn’t actually a big fan of the plastic surgery look.

“The only thing I've ever had done is my lips and I'm proud to say I've had my lips done,” she told The Mail Online previously.

“I like the whole natural vibe, I don't like the fake look,” she added.

Maybe just take your huge sunglasses off the next time you’re using a filter, eh Megan?

