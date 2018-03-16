Megan McKenna & Muggy Mike Get Steamy AF On Romantic Getaway

Megan McKenna and Muggy Mike might not have been together for long, but they've already been on more romantic rendezvous than we can even count.

From Tenerife to Amsterdam, the TOWIE babe and the Love Island lad just love to jet off together, and their latest getaway is looking like the stuff dreams are made of.

The pair have been documenting their cute trip over on Instagram stories, where Megan caught Mike slipping in the airport as he had a little snooze.

Mike was wide awake once they made it to their hotel though, which looks hella steamy, complete with a massive bathtub that looks out on to their own private pool.

The pair haven't revealed the destination of their latest trip, but they've got us wanting to book a flight ASAP.

Mike was clearly feeling content as he added three heart-eye emoji's and the word "life," alongside a snap of Megan taking a late-night dip in the pool.

It's a hard life!

The holiday comes just one day after the pair finally made their love social media official, with Mike taking to Insta to upload a throwback snap from their trip to Amsterdam.

The Love Island lad captioned the pic with the kinda cryptic caption: "Got there in the end ❤️."

We're not sure exactly what he's referring to but we're glad they got there too.

Could we be any more obsessed with MM²?

