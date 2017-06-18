Megan McKenna

Towie's Megan McKenna Has Pete Wicks 'Under Her Thumb' According To James Lock

Megs and Pete are officially back together, it would seem

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 11:01

Megan McKenna has Pete Wicks totally under her thumb – according to Towie co-star James Lock.

Towie fans will be fully up to date on the on-off relationship between Megan and Pete which dominated the most recent series with explosive rows and epic fall outs.

But since the cameras stopped rolling at the beginning of summer, Megan and Pete have been on a make-or-break holiday to Las Vegas and seemingly rekindled their love.

But Lockie doesn’t sound overly thrilled about it.

“One minute he’s on about a lads trip to Vegas and then they are going as a couple and he’s under the thumb again,” he told the Daily Star on Sunday.

“They are both as nuts as each other,” he added.

Lockie said his own romance with Yazmin Oukhellou is just as bonkers, however, but says it is going from strength to strength.

“She’s absolutely nuts but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he said of his current lover.

And it seems his experience of having his seemingly perfect romance with Danielle Armstrong go up in flames in front of rolling Towie cameras hasn’t put him off living his new romance on camera too.

“There’s always a worry about having a relationship on screen but I’m so committed to Yaz there’s nothing to worry about,” he said.

