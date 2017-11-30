Megan McKenna

TOWIE's Megan McKenna Hints At Heartbreak Over Pete Wicks Split

The former Ex On The Beach babe seems adamant there won't be a reunion this time.

Thursday, November 30, 2017

The Only Way Is Essex star Megan McKenna opened up about her love life at the OK! Beauty Awards on Tuesday, but it appears she is certain that she and Pete Wicks are done for good this time.

While the TOWIE stars have been notoriously on and off since getting together in early 2016, it seems there are no signs of a reunion since their October split.

Despite going back a number of times before, Megan has now declared: "An ex is an ex for a reason," as she went on to admit her upcoming country album will be full of heartbreak tracks inspired by her breakups.

She told OK! at the Beauty Awards: "I feel like an ex is an ex for a reason, there's no point. It can get very messy and you don't really want that do you."

Adamant that she is very much single and intends on keeping it that way, she added: "I’ve been single for a few months now, at the end of the day I’m not looking for a relationship right now."

"I’m focusing on my music, I’m too busy with my tour and recording," she added before going on to hint that her split will definitely play a big part in her new music.

"There will be a good few heartbreak songs, and some inspirational love songs on my new album!"

We already know that Megan's banger, A Far Cry From Love, was inspired by her relationship with Pete so we're pretty certain more real-life inspired music from Megan is guaranteed to be increds.

It sounds like Megan has definitely got her head screwed on rn, we can't wait to hear the album!

TOWIE's Megan McKenna Hints At Heartbreak Over Pete Wicks Split
