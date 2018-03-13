Megan McKenna

TOWIE's Megan McKenna Just Proved Her Devotion To Muggy Mike In A Pretty Big Way

TOWIE's Megan McKenna has been drinking from Muggy Mike.

Rachel Davies-Day
Wednesday, March 14, 2018 - 17:41

TOWIE babe Megan McKenna might not have been dating Love Island's Mike Thalassitis (more commonly known as Muggy Mike) for long, but she just proved her devotion to him in a pretty big way.

The Only Way Is Essex hun took to Instagram stories to let everyone know she's mad about her man, even if he is an absolute mug.

Take a look at the video to see the Megan McKenna insults for any occasion...

And that's 'cause he literally is a mug, which Megan has been proudly drinking from.

Getting your bae's face imprinted on inanimate objects is a pretty huge step if you ask us, the girl must be seriously into him. 

Instagram/Megan_McKenna_

Either that or she's just giving him the gentle reminder: mug by name, mug by nature.

On a serious note, it seems like things are going pretty well between the pair as Megan recently opened up about their budding new relationship: "We are dating, yeah. We are really good," she revealed.

She added: "We are together. We really get on and we've got a lot in common. It's all good."

Always supporting @mariecurieuk The most amazing palliative care team. Me and my family can’t thank you enough. ❤️

We're so happy to hear that the former Ex On The Beach babe's new relationship is doing so well. It's looking like Mike has put his muggy antics to rest and is treating his lady right, phew!

Consider us officially obsessed with MM².

Now hit play on the video to see Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland and Lateysha Grace put the world to rights in That's What She Said: The Relationship episode...

