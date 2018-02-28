Megan McKenna

TOWIE's Megan McKenna Opens Up About Her Relationship With Muggy Mike: "We've Got A Lot In Common"

Things are going well between the TOWIE star and her Love Island lad.

Rachel Davies-Day
Tuesday, March 13, 2018 - 12:28

The Only Way Is Essex star Megan McKenna is no stranger to the dating game, but her latest choice of man has raised more than a few eyebrows.

This is Muggy Mike we're talking about here! Still, the former Ex On The Beach babe seems to think she and her Love Island lad (real name Mike Thalassitis) are a pretty good match.

We know Megan McKenna and Muggy Mike have at least one thing in common: shade throwing. Check out the video to see these two and other celebs who said shady stuff about their co-stars...

Megs sat down with Star! mag for a little catch-up on her love life, and it seems her latest recoupling is going just spiffingly.

The reality hun was asked if all the rumours are even true, and she's fully confirmed them: "We are dating, yeah. We are really good."

Always supporting @mariecurieuk The most amazing palliative care team. Me and my family can’t thank you enough. ❤️

In fact, the match made in reality TV heaven aren't merely just dating, as Megan described them as 'together': "Well, we are together. We really get on and we've got a lot in common. It's all good."

This is pretty exciting, but we're gonna need this to be made Insta offish please guys. We know neither of you are shy of selfies!

Wearing my new favourite brand @jk_attire #JKA

Wearing my new favourite brand @jk_attire #JKA

A post shared by Mike Thalassitis (@mike_thala) on

Megan has clearly set some time aside recently to get to know Mike, but that doesn't mean she's put her music on the backburner.

"I'm releasing something next month. It's all new country-pop music, which is exciting. I've been working on my book as well."

We'll keep our fingers crossed for a Muggy Mike inspired love song!

Now it would be rude not to watch Love Island's Olivia Buckland, Sophie Kasaei and Lateysha Grace's deep chat about relationships on 'That's What She Said'...

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits This Series Has Been ‘One Of Her Favourites’ As The Radgies Wave Goodbye To The House – EXCLUSIVE
8 Lessons The Teen Mom UK Girls Have Taught Us
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Admits He’s ‘Onto Something Special’ With Chloe Ferry As The Pair Make Things Official On The Finale Episode – EXCLUSIVE
How To Support The US Student Movement Calling For Gun Control
Harry Styles
Harry Styles Debuts Two Brand New Songs on Tour
Camila Cabello &amp; Niall Horan
Niall Horan Performs Stunning Camila Cabello Cover
12 Of The Most Dramatic Jersey Shore Moments EVER
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Scores Fourth Solo US Top 20 Hit
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Marnie Simpson’s Underwear Habit That Drives Boyfriend Casey Johnson Up The Wall
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Opens Up About Her Relationship With Muggy Mike: "We've Got A Lot In Common"
Liam Payne
Liam Payne Wows with Amazing Rendition of John Mayer Classic
Mabel &amp; Not3s - Fine Line - MTV Exclusive Laid Bare Commentary
Mabel Praises Not3s For Coming Through On ‘Fine Line’ Even If He Did Miss His Flight!
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"
Were Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Caught Giggling After Liam Payne's Performance?
Ally Brooke
Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke Signs Major Solo Music Deal
Demi Lovato &amp; Fifth Harmony
Demi Lovato Praises Normani and Khalid’s Duet ‘Love Lies’
Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Sneakily Records Butt Naked Sam Gowland Shaking His Booty To Beyonce
Tracy Beaker Is Coming Back As A Single Mum Fighting To Make Ends Meet
Kylie Jenner Forced To Change Instagram Caption After Fans Ask: "What About Your Baby?"

More From Megan McKenna

TOWIE's Megan McKenna Opens Up About Her Relationship With Muggy Mike: "We've Got A Lot In Common"
From Chrissy Teigen To Sophie Kasaei: 10 Sassiest Celebrity Reactions To Fake News
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach’s Marnie Simpson Pies Off Stephen Bear Because Of Geordie Shore Bestie Charlotte Crosby - EXCLUSIVE
Megan McKenna And Muggy Mike Thlassitis Spotted Arriving At London Hotel Together 
Megan McKenna And Muggy Mike Thalassitis Spotted Arriving At London Hotel Together 
Megan McKenna dating Muggy Mike, and he admits he&#039;d marry her
Megan McKenna’s Rumoured New Man Muggy Mike Thalassitis Has Admitted He Would Marry Her
From Harry Styles To Marnie Simpson: Shocking Secrets Celebs Revealed About Themselves
Celebrities
Shocking Secrets Stars Have Revealed About Themselves | MTV Celeb
Megan McKenna snapchat
Megan McKenna Teases Secret Boyfriend As She Documents Romantic Valentine's Day
9 reality TV stars who got engaged by never actually got married, Megan McKenna and Jordan Davies, Vicky Pattison and Ricci Guarnaccio,
9 Reality TV Couples Who Got Engaged But Never Actually Tied The Knot
From Megan McKenna To Chris Hughes: The Shadiest Things Celebs Have Said About Their Co-Stars
Chloe Ferry
The Shadiest Things Celebs Said About Their Co-Stars | MTV Celeb
From Dylan Sprouse To Megan McKenna: Celebs Who Explored Unexpected Career Changes

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry and Sophie Kasaei taken to hospital
Graphic Content Warning: Badly Injured Geordie Shore Stars Chloe Ferry And Sophie Kasaei Taken To Hospital For Treatment
Troye Sivan in the music video for &#039;My My My!&#039;, his 2018 single, directed by Grant Singer
Troye Sivan Unleashes Sexy Video For New Single 'My My My!'
From Rihanna To Sophie Kasaei: Celebs' Kinkiest Confessions Ever
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"
Marnie Simpson’s Underwear Habit That Drives Boyfriend Casey Johnson Up The Wall
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Opens Up About Her Relationship With Muggy Mike: "We've Got A Lot In Common"
Kylie Jenner Forced To Change Instagram Caption After Fans Ask: "What About Your Baby?"
The Reason Behind Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez's Latest Split Might Surprise You
From Amber Rose To Fergie: Celebs With Seriously Shocking Pasts
Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland And Lateysha Grace Talk Relationships In That's What She Said Episode 2
Little Mix for tmrw magazine
Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson and BTS Win Major iHeart Radio Music Awards