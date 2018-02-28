TOWIE's Megan McKenna Opens Up About Her Relationship With Muggy Mike: "We've Got A Lot In Common"

The Only Way Is Essex star Megan McKenna is no stranger to the dating game, but her latest choice of man has raised more than a few eyebrows.

This is Muggy Mike we're talking about here! Still, the former Ex On The Beach babe seems to think she and her Love Island lad (real name Mike Thalassitis) are a pretty good match.

Megs sat down with Star! mag for a little catch-up on her love life, and it seems her latest recoupling is going just spiffingly.

The reality hun was asked if all the rumours are even true, and she's fully confirmed them: "We are dating, yeah. We are really good."

In fact, the match made in reality TV heaven aren't merely just dating, as Megan described them as 'together': "Well, we are together. We really get on and we've got a lot in common. It's all good."

This is pretty exciting, but we're gonna need this to be made Insta offish please guys. We know neither of you are shy of selfies!

Megan has clearly set some time aside recently to get to know Mike, but that doesn't mean she's put her music on the backburner.

"I'm releasing something next month. It's all new country-pop music, which is exciting. I've been working on my book as well."

We'll keep our fingers crossed for a Muggy Mike inspired love song!

