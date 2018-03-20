Megan McKenna

You Can Watch Megan McKenna Do A Sexy Strip For Charity As The Real Full Monty Cast Are Revealed

TOWIE's Megan McKenna will be joined by Coleen Nolan and James Argent for the ITV special.

Rachel Davies-Day
Tuesday, March 20, 2018 - 09:59

The Only Way Is Essex star Megan McKenna is about to go all Magic Megs on us as she's one of the brave celebs who will be doing a sexy strip in front of a casual 2,000 people.

For the first time both guys and gals will be taking part in ITV's 'The Real Full Monty', with TOWIE's James Argent, Loose Women's Coleen Nolan and The Wanted's Tom Parker all signing up to strip down.

Take a look at the video to see Megan McKenna and a bunch of celebs who revealed some seriously shocking secrets about themselves...

And the best part is the show, which is hosted by Ashley Banjo, is all in the name of charity, with Cancer Research, Movember, Everyman and Prostate Cancer UK all supporting to raise awareness.

ITV / The Real Full Monty

Also set to appear on The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night is Victoria Derbyshire, Sally Dexter, Sarah-Jane Crawford, Michelle Heaton and Helen Lederer and Ruth Madoc.

The other lads who are taking part are Ainsley Harriot, Eastenders actor John Partridge, John Hartson, Ugo Monye and Jeff Brazier.

ITV / The Real Full Monty

It's set to air on ITV on Wednesday, March 28th and comes after a last year's successful all-male series in aid of prostate cancer.

Victoria Derbyshire, who went through chemotherapy, radiotherapy and a mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 says that the charitable show is not simply "nudity for the sake of it, or for looking glamorous. It's nudity for a purpose -  to say this is what can happen when you get a diagnosis of breast cancer."

She added: "I'm not ashamed of how I look, but I do look different to other women, and the idea of revealing that is absolutely nerve-racking."

ITV / The Real Full Monty

We for one can't wait to watch the star-studded cast get their kit off for such an incredible cause.

In the words of Liam Payne: strip that down for me, baby.

Now take a look at the video to see Bella Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian and a bunch of celebrities who stripped down and took the most incredible belfies ever...

 

