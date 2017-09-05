Meghan Markle Opens Up About Her Relationship With Prince Harry: "We're In Love"

Meghan Markle has opened up about her relationship with Prince Harry for the first time after confessing that the pair of them are "two people who are really happy" and very much "in love."

The interview was given to the October edition of Vanity Fair, with Meghan going into detail about how to navigate a super high-profile relationship while still keeping the important bits under wraps.

"We’re a couple. We’re in love", she said of their romance. As for keeping their love-life private, she said: "I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us.

"It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story."

Speaking up about the impact of being in a relationship that everyone wants a piece of, Meghan said: "Right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend’s support.

"I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple. We’re two people who are really happy and in love.



"Nothing about me changed," she added. "I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship."

This isn't the only major news coming out of the royal camp this week, with Prince William and Kate Middleton confirming that another baby is set to join siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte at some point in the next year.

Could a potential royal wedding be on the horizon too?