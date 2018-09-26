Meghan Markle

People Think Meghan Markle Could Be Pregnant Because Of Her Hair Change

Prince Harry's wifey sported a new look recently.

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 - 10:42

We've been super busy admiring pics of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Coach Core Awards on Monday. Seriously, did you see Meghan getting sporty in heels?

But while we were obsessing over her sheer talent at getting involved while looking positively glam, the Sherlock Holmes' of the world were busy looking for clues, and clues they have found.

Getty

People reckon the fact that Meghan debuted a new hairstyle (she sported dead-straight locks instead of her go-to waves) could be an indication that she's pregnant.

And it's not a totally ridiculous idea tbh. Hear us out...

Getty

A theory posted by political reporter and all-around royal expert, Kate Procter, last year hints that a hair change indicates a royal pregnancy.

"Pattern is Duchess of Cambridge changes her hairstyle, people concentrate on her head, then announces pregnancy. My gfs called this wks ago! [sic]," she wrote.

Kate noticed this after Kensington Palace announced Kate Middleton was expecting in September 2017, shortly after she debuted a new 'do.

And rewinding back it does look like Kate switched up her locks shortly before announcing all three of her pregnancies, so we guess the theory is that if you're focusing on the barnet, you're not looking at the bump.

Getty

Okay, so it's not like Meghan is giving us a new bob and fringe with blonde dip-dye, she literally just straightened her hair, but it's an interesting theory.

And while Kate might have coincidentally changed up her look before announcing her pregnancies, it doesn't necessarily make it royal protocol.

Getty

Besides, Meghan doesn't exactly like to follow Suit(s), did you see the part when she shut her own door yesterday? Absolute rebel.

Do you reckon Meghan is expecting? Let us know @MTVUK.

 

 

 

 

